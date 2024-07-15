Alleged Disney hack seemingly reveals new game projects

A hacking group has allegedly stolen 1.1 TB of data from Disney via its internal Slack channels, with “unreleased projects, raw images and code, some logins, links to internal api/web pages, and more” planned to be released online. At this stage, the hack remains unverified, and Disney is yet to release an official statement confirming its legitimacy, but the reveal of some previously unannounced games does lend credence to the hacking group’s claims.

As first reported by Eurogamer, documents recently posted to Reddit have seemingly revealed a sequel to Aliens: Fireteam Elite is in the works. An official-looking presentation refers to this as “Project Macondo” and indicates it will be a “new chapter in the Aliens: Fireteam Elite 3rd Person Co-Op Shooting saga.”

Project Macondo will allegedly feature an “epic new story campaign” where players will travel through the Alien universe as a member of DAGGER Company, a group of Xenomorph hunters looking to save the galaxy from new alien threats. Per details revealed, the game could arrive in Q3 FY2025.

Alongside this information, various details about playable characters are included, as well as notes about the game’s rating (expected PEGI 18), social features, monetisation, and more. Additionally, some key art has seemingly been posted to Twitter / X – although, in the age of AI we should treat these sorts of leaks with an increased scrutiny.

Read: Disney invests USD $1.5 billion in Fortnite creator Epic Games

In addition to details about an alleged Aliens: Fireteam Elite sequel, information about other projects is reportedly making its way online to social media. This includes details of upcoming Disney collaborations and tie-ins with Fortnite.

As with any alleged hack, there should be a sense of care in approaching information shared online. Per the hacking group involved, it has shared personal information of employees, and of an alleged hacking co-conspirator online. It would be senseless to share these sorts of details.

It’s also worth considering that any details of game reveals are delivered without proper context. While there’s excitement in learning about potential new games, it’s important to remember these projects are the work of human beings, and the joy of a reveal being taken away by a third-party is unfortunate. This is not the way game projects should be revealed, if the details shared online turn out to be legitimate.

At this stage, further information has not been posted online, although we may see more from this alleged hack pop up over the coming days. For now, details are scarce, and the legitimacy of the hack remains in question.