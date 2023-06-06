Disney Dreamlight Valley: Update 5 release date and patch notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to get its latest major content update on 7 June 2023 at 9:00 am ET, with this fifth chapter titled ‘The Remembering’. As well as introducing the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella and solving the mystery of the game’s dormant Pumpkin House, this update will also pull together the game’s major story threads, and give an answer to why the denizens of Dreamlight Valley lost their memories.

Gameloft has described Update 5 as the ‘biggest story update yet’ – so players should expect plenty of new quests, dialogue, and mysteries within the game. There will also be a new explorable realm in this pack, new cosmetic upgrade options – like flaming hats, gothic tool upgrades, a Baymax gamer chair, and plenty of other accessories.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Roadmap for 2023

Image: Gameloft

In addition to revealing this latest chapter, Gameloft has also announced the roadmap for the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which includes a spooky new Halloween-themed Star Path launching in September, and the predicted arrival of Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph.

Read: I never wanted to be a princess, until Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect in the coming months:

New Star Path for Summer: Celebrate D100 and The Wonder of Pixar.

for Summer: Celebrate D100 and The Wonder of Pixar. Summer Update : Vanellope arrives, alongside a mysterious ‘new feature’ that gives in-game prizes.

: Vanellope arrives, alongside a mysterious ‘new feature’ that gives in-game prizes. September : A new ‘dark’ Star Path launches, as well as a Beauty and the Beast realm where Belle and her pals live.

: A new ‘dark’ Star Path launches, as well as a Beauty and the Beast realm where Belle and her pals live. Late 2023: A new chapter launches with new characters, frontiers, multiplayer gameplay, a royal tool, and ‘other magical surprises’.

While players wait to enjoy these fresh updates, they can now dive into the official patch notes for the incoming Update 5, per Gameloft.

It’s our biggest story update yet! The story behind The Forgetting comes full circle!

Fairy Godmother – along with her Friendship Quests – arrives in the Valley, answering the long-standing question of “who does that giant pumpkin belong to?”

Celebrate all things Pixar with the brand-new Wonder of Pixar Star Path, featuring exclusive items from upcoming feature film Elemental, as well as Inside Out, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, and Turning Red.

Even more new, optional items are on their way to the Premium Shop for a limited time, including the Dark Castle House Style, vacation-inspired Dream Styles for multiple characters, animal companion skins, and much more!

Browse with confidence. Preview the in-game models of items in the Premium Shop before purchasing them.

Premium Shop refresh time has been adjusted to Wednesday at 9:00 AM ET (from Friday).

New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of items to collect, including a range of pumpkin-themed goods.

To help track which items from Scrooge McDuck’s Store you’ve added to your Collection (and which you haven’t yet), a red dot will be displayed on store items that are not yet owned.

Make your mark on the Valley with the expanded Touch of Magic feature, allowing the customisation of furniture using your hard-earned motifs.

Bring a little more style to rainy days in the Valley with new umbrella hand accessories.

You can now place multiple different player houses throughout the Valley. Please note, only one instance of any given house style can be placed.

Step up your wardrobe! Use the new mannequin feature to save, display, and instantly change into your favourite outfits at the press of a button.

Roads in the Valley have received a glow up, allowing you to add borders to them.

Customise the look of your Tools with Premium tool skins.

We’ve added a news feed to the Start Menu to help keep you in the loop about all the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley updates.

Added a toggle to the Options menu on high performance hardware (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X) that allows players to increase the Valley item limit, allowing for the placement of 1,200 unique objects / 6,000 total objects (including duplicates).

Added Steam and Epic Game Store achievements.

Top Bug Fixes