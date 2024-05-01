Little Kitty, Big City and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2024

The first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for May 2024 have been revealed, with a handful of strong inclusions – including Little Kitty, Big City, a new game from indie studio Double Dagger Studio, which follows a young cat trying to find their way back home.

Joining this wholesome adventure is modern classic Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, as well as Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (the original version, not the remake), narrative adventure Kona 2: Brume, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, via EA Play. While the list of new arrivals is fairly short to kick off the month, the offerings are strong – and having a day one launch for an anticipated new game is always welcome.

Here’s the full list of Xbox Game Pass arrivals in May 2024.

Xbox Game Pass arrivals in May 2024

Have a Nice Death (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available now: “In this darkly charming 2D action roguelike, play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls – and his vacation plans.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X/S, PC via EA Play) – Available now: “Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey in this third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment.”

The Rewinder (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available now: “You will take on the role of Yun, a ‘rewinder’ who has the ability to enter people’s memories and influence their actions.”

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 2 May: “Endure high-octane combat, customise weapons and gear, and overcome gruelling environments to survive Lara Croft’s first adventure and uncover the island’s deadly secret.”

Kona 2: Brume (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 7 May: “Explore the rustic setting of a rural mining village of Northern Canada in 1970 and uncover the mystery of the bizarre mist – the brume – that has engulfed the region.”

Little Kitty, Big City (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 9 May: “In this open-world playground, you’re a curious little kitty with a big personality on an adventure to find your way back home.”

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 14 May: “Solve puzzles, explore the varied locations, and fight boss battles, controlling one brother with each thumb stick.”

Xbox Game Pass removals in May 2024

The following games are departing Xbox Game Pass on 15 May 2024:

Eastern Exorcist

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Ghostlore

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Norco

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Supraland Six Inches Under

Of the games departing, we’d absolutely recommend checking out Norco before it’s gone. In a review for GamesHub, critic Nicholas Kennedy called it “confident, biographical and bewildering … a narrative experience filled with exquisite, beautiful details.” It’s well worth experiencing for yourself, whether through Xbox Game Pass, or even after it’s departed the subscription platform.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.