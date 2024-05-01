All the biggest game releases in May 2024

Following a relatively quiet month for new game releases, May 2024 is coming out swinging. For one thing, it’s a fairly stacked month for blockbusters – there’s major titles like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch, Homeworld 3, and the relaunch of MultiVersus on the way.

Beyond blockbusters, there’s also a strong array of unique-looking indie game releases arriving in May 2024, from the surreal horror-tinged adventure Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, to the delightful and wholesome paper-infused puzzler, Paper Trail. All in all, it seems there’s something for everyone.

Here’s all the biggest video game releases for May 2024.

Endless Ocean Luminous

Image: Arika

Release Date: 2 May 2024

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

In this deep sea ocean adventure, you’ll explore procedurally-generated regions, learn about marine life, and find mythical creatures. It’s designed to be a relaxing, buoyant adventure, so you can sit back and vibe while encountering beautiful locations.

Indika

Image: Odd Meter

Release Date: 2 May 2024

Platform(s): PC

In this story-driven game, you’ll explore an alternate history version of Russia where “religious visions clash with harsh reality.” You play as a young nun journeying on a path of self-discovery while accompanied by “the devil himself.”

V Rising (1.0 Launch)

Image: Stunlock Studios

Release Date: 9 May 2024

Platform(s): PC

Vampire survival action-RPG V Rising is exiting early access this May, with new and old players invited to visit its gothic halls. In the game, you are an ancient vampire waking in a new world, keen to gather your strength and rebuild your empire.

Little Kitty, Big City

Image: Double Dagger Studio

Release Date: 9 May 2024

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

“Little Kitty, Big City” is a pretty self-explanatory name here. You’re a little kitty exploring a big city, attempting to find your way back home while being waylaid at every turn. As you travel, you’ll discover human secrets, and make friends with the city’s roving animal population.

Animal Well

Image: Shared Memory

Release Date: 9 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC, Switch

Animal Well is a strange and intricate pixel adventure-puzzler that invites you to enter a winding labyrinth, and uncover its secrets. As you travel, you’ll meet an array of animals, and discover weird things lurking in the darkness.

Homeworld 3

Image: Blackbird Interactive

Release Date: 13 May 2024

Platform(s): PC

After several delays, Homeworld 3 is officially set to launch in May 2024. In this game, you can expect to travel the stars in your own custom spaceship and take part in galactic dogfights, in the hopes of surviving a twisting, cinematic story.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Image: Evil Empire / Ubisoft

Release Date: 14 May 2024

Platform(s): PC (Early Access)

The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelike-adventure twist on the classic Prince of Persia formula, with a very neat art style, and moreish gameplay. It’s releasing in early access in May, with the game’s core loop and direction being informed by player feedback.

Read: The Rogue Prince of Persia – First Impressions

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Image: Thekla, Inc.

Release Date: 14 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Braid, Anniversary Edition is a revamped version of the modern classic with a whole new “painterly” art style, new puzzles, and a whole bunch of “behind the scenes” features, including a commentary track and other goodies.

Mullet MadJack

Image: HAMMER95

Release Date: 15 May 2024

Platform(s): PC

Mullet MadJack is an absolutely bonkers-looking game designed to resemble a classic anime, complete with lovely cel-shading and over-the-top character designs. You enter its world as a gun-toting hero, and must power your way through floors of a building, attempting to beat your best time with every run.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PC)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 16 May 2024

Platform(s): PC

The legendary Ghost of Tsushima is officially coming to PC in May 2024, thanks to the folks at Sucker Punch and Nixxes. If you’ve yet to experience the tale of Jin Sakai, lone samurai, then this is the perfect chance – it’s a wonderful, eye-catching, well-told game, and more folks should dive in.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Image: Simogo

Release Date: 16 May 2024

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

The bizarrely-titled Lorelei and the Laser Eyes looks absolutely phenomenal, and it’s certainly one of the bigger indie game releases you should watch in May 2024. In this horror-tinged game, you are a woman wandering a stylish, surreal world, in search of answers to questions that always seem just out of reach.

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Release Date: 16 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver is a sequel to the critically-acclaimed 2064: Read Only Memories, and follows in a similar vein. In the adventure, you will explore a future world filled with quirks, uncovering an odd mystery “hiding in people’s memories.”

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

Image: Drakhar Studios

Release Date: 16 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery is the latest in a long line of games designed to introduce kids to the world of gaming via popular franchises. While these games often end up being the butt of jokes, they occupy an important space. Everyone deserves a chance to play video games, and this MLP adaptation looks like a fun little romp that should be inviting for younger players.

Paper Trail

Image: Newfangled Games

Release Date: 21 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android via Netflix

Paper Trail is a gorgeous and intricate puzzler where you guide a young woman named Paige as she leaves home for an education. The challenge in this path is that her world is crumpled and folded up like paper, and its many folds must be uncovered for her to advance.

Read: Paper Trail is a magical and intricate puzzle adventure – Preview

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Image: NInja Theory

Release Date: 21 May 2024

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a spiritual odyssey that follows a warrior named Senua, as she deals with psychosis, as well as other tangible threats in her Viking Iceland home. “Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.”

System Shock (Console)

Image: Nightdive Studios

Release Date: 21 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The modern remake of System Shock is officially coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in May 2024, after a successful run on PC. As with the classic game, this adventure sees you facing off against a rogue AI known as SHODAN, as you attempt to survive in a mysterious space station.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Screenshot: GamesHub

Release Date: 23 May 2024

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is coming to Nintendo Switch in remastered form in May 2024, and there’s so many reasons to look forward to this release. In our early preview, we found the game’s remastering incredibly good, with its updates making the RPG adventure approachable for everyone – newcomers and veterans alike.

Read: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch) – Preview

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Image: Happy Broccoli Games

Release Date: 23 May 2024

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami looks absolutely adorable. In this short detective adventure, you are a “freshly divorced” duck detective looking to make ends meet by taking on new cases, and fighting for a more just world. What could be better than that?

Hauntii

Image: Moonloop Games

Release Date: 23 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Hauntii is a beautiful adventure game starring a young soul searching for meaning in an atmospheric world of secrets. What stands out most about Hauntii is its beautiful art style – it’s an illustrative, painterly game with a muted colour palette, and plenty of cool ideas.

World of Goo 2

Image: 2D Boy

Release Date: 23 May 2024

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

After more than a decade, World of Goo is officially getting a sequel. In World of Goo 2, releasing in May 2024, you will “use living liquid creatures to build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain, and fuel flying machines” in a strange, blobby world filled with joy and body horror.

MultiVersus

Image: Player First Games

Release Date: 28 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

After briefly departing the realm of the living, MultiVersus will return to PC and consoles in May 2024. As some will remember, this 2v2 fighting game had an “open beta” in 2022 and 2023, before it was unceremoniously taken down for a revamp. The outcome of this time away will be revealed with MultiVersus goes live once more.

Reus 2

Image: Abbey Games

Release Date: 28 May 2024

Platform(s): PC

Reus 2 is a god game where you are a Titan helping a flock of tiny villagers thrive. In your role as guardian, you’ll make entire ecosystems, inspire humanity to push forward, and help them unlock their true potential with a guiding hand.

Nine Sols

Image: Red Candle Games

Release Date: 29 May 2024

Platform(s): PC

The Sekiro-inspired adventure game Nine Sols finally launches in May 2024, after several years in development. This game is a real stylistic treat, with challenging combat paired with gorgeous, hand-drawn levels for a solemn, beautiful journey.

F1 24

Image: Codemasters / EA

Release Date: 31 May 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Rounding out the month of major game releases is F1 24, the latest edition of the popular Formula 1 racing sim franchise. As with past entries, this game lets you nab a range of cars, and take to the racetrack for high-speed tests of reaction time, endurance, and sheer will.

