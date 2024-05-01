AGDAs 2024 now open for award submissions

Award submissions for the 2024 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) are now officially open, with all eligible developers encouraged to apply in relevant categories. This year, the awards span 12 game categories and 3 career and culture awards, with all awards designed to shine a spotlight on excellence in the Australian games industry.

In recent years, titles including Cult of the Lamb, Unpacking, Gubbins, and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical have been awarded AGDAs, before going on to receive international acclaim. Recognition starts at home, and the AGDAs is always a great event for elevating and celebrating Australian talent.

As detailed, this year’s show will feature Excellence Awards for Art, Gameplay, Narrative, Sound Design, Music, Accessibility, Mobile, Mixed Reality, Impact, Live Service, and Emerging Game. There will also be an overall Game of the Year crowned.

The individual career and culture awards include Studio of the Year, The Adam Lancman Award, and The Rising Star Award. These awards are designed to “recognise the achievement of individuals and companies that are contributing creatively to the Australian games community” and anyone is able to provide a nomination.

Game award submissions are slightly more complex, with a range of criteria to address to justify the nomination, and why the submitted game should be elevated. These submissions will be judged by a panel of experts, adhering to a strict judging criteria.

It should be noted the timeline for submissions is fairly tight. All award submissions must be in by 31 May 2024. The judging process will then begin from June, with finalists notified by September, a month prior to the 2024 AGDAs.

As previously announced, the AGDAs are set to take place on 9 October 2024 at The Forum Melbourne, as part of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW). Regardless of nominations, the event should be a welcome chance to reminisce about the year, and celebrate the best of what Australia’s local games industry has to offer.