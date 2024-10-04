Disney Dreamlight Valley adds in Timon and Pumbaa

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to get a major new Jungle Getaway update on 9 October 2024, bringing new friends to the Valley – Timon and Pumbaa of The Lion King – alongside a range of quality-of-life tweaks.

Timon and Pumbaa will appear in a revamped version of the Lion King Realm, and as players befriend them, they will teach the art of relaxation and chill. They are the purveyors of “Hakuna Matata” after all, so it makes sense to see them in sage roles, guiding players to take time to breathe against a jungle backdrop. Once certain questlines are completed, Timon and Pumbaa will be able to roam beyond the the Lion King Realm, becoming residents of Dreamlight Valley.

Their arrival will be accompanied by a brand new Star Path for players to explore, with this introducing earnable items inspired by Disney villains, princesses, and rock music. There’s a bundle of new cosmetics included in this Star Path, including punk leather jackets and tartan that looks right out Disney’s Descendants. Players will additionally be able to unlock rock band-themed items, including a stage, lights, and pyrotechnics.

Beyond this content, developer Gameloft has also confirmed a range of smaller features and improvements set to be added in this update.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This includes the addition of new cosmetic items in collectible Loungefly backpacks (reflecting the same designs available in real life), as well as other new furniture items available from Scrooge’s shop. There will also be tweaks to this shop, with furniture items now replacing empty clothing spots in the shop, for more opportunities to grab new items.

There will also be new control schemes added with this update, as well as the option to add any recipes and other tasks to the quest tracker, making it much easier to determine your next steps in the game.

What’s next for Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Even after this update, there’s still plenty more arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Per a roadmap for the rest of the year, Sally of The Nightmare Before Christmas will be arriving in the game by the end of the year – possibly around Halloween – and there will soon be new Gameloft showcase streams and announcements to detail what’s next.

With the game’s first paid expansion now wrapped up, we do anticipate there will be news about a potential second story expansion, in future. Disney Dreamlight Valley remains very popular amongst its fans, and it’s highly likely Gameloft will continue to serve new content for this audience, introducing new, fan-favourite Disney worlds to keep the game fresh.

Read: Disney and Epic’s entertainment universe is still “a few years away”

There’s still plenty of ground the game could cover in future, with characters from franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean, Cars, Inside Out, and more hopefully on the way. For more niche picks, we’d also love to see representation for Treasure Planet and/or Atlantis – but that’s a distant hope, at this stage.

Stay tuned to see more about everything arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley in future.