Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM reveals next game, Project C4

Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM has announced its next major project: an espionage-themed RPG that “blends player introspection, deep character-driven dialogue, and high-stakes encounters steered by dice rolls.” A new trailer for the title, known as Project C4, reveals surreal, ever-shifting visuals, with a narrator discussing deceit, conspiracies, and paranoia.

Per details revealed in a press release, these themes will define the game, as players work alongside and against “shadowy partners” who “move the pieces for competing geopolitical powers in a game of concealed conflict.” It appears players will take on the role of a spy in the RPG, otherwise known as an “Operant.” They’ll need to act carefully in their role, serving a mysterious global power from the shadows, while attempting to uncover truth at the heart of the world.

Like Disco Elysium before it, the protagonist will be plagued by philosophical questions and conundrums, with their mind being a rat nest of weirdness. Psychoactive substances will play a part in the game, altering the player-character’s mind and providing them “whatever comfort they can” to survive in the real world.

ZA/UM’s Project C4 – Teaser Trailer

The game’s early trailer and concept is very striking – but excitement should be tempered by an understanding that Project C4‘s team is significantly different from the one that worked on Disco Elysium.

What happened to studio ZA/UM?

As we previously covered, studio ZA/UM has gone through major changes in recent years, with many of its key creatives departing since the launch of Disco Elysium. The turmoil, which led to several lawsuits, centred on allegations of a fraudulent takeover of ZA/UM, as well as unfair dismissal, and counter-allegations of staff inspiring a culture of harassment and planning to steal IP.

Later, some of these lawsuits were resolved with “open discussions,” although ZA/UM continued to fight what it called “baseless allegations” from former employees who “mounted a legal and PR campaign against ZA/UM.”

The studio faced additional challenges in early 2024, when one of its in-development projects was cancelled by studio management, and staff were then subject to layoffs.

Per an SI report, ZA/UM was working on a project known as X7 which had spun out of Disco Elysium. It was allegedly one or two years away from completion and could have taken “more time and effort than Disco Elysium did” – a fact which may have inspired its cancellation. Sources speaking to SI at the time alleged poor management, decision-making, and hiring processes at the studio contributed to the cancellation of the Disco Elysium expansion.

It was believed around 24 employees were made redundant as a result of this cancellation. ZA/UM was set for a “reshape” following these events, with staff either laid off or transitioned to working on the newly-revealed C4, as well as a second project, known as M0.

Since these events occurred, many of the original developers of Disco Elysium have moved on from ZA/UM to form their own studios, with a range of projects now in development. That includes studio Longdue Games, which is soon set to crowdfund for Disco Elysium spiritual successor, Hopetown (although this studio is currently facing its own controversies, as well).

For now, we’ll have to wait to see what these studios are working on, and how Project C4 shapes up with a fresh creative team working behind the scenes.