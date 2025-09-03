Digitain has expanded its footprint in Romania through a new partnership with KingCasino, one of the country’s fastest-growing operators.

Having been a global iGaming and sportsbook solutions provider since 1999, Digitain now collaborates with over 150 partners globally, stretching across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

It has also boosted its brand reputation further by securing former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo as a brand ambassador over the past couple of years.

The Portugal International, who won 127 caps for his country, was a star attraction at Digitain’s stand at ICE Barcelona 2025 in February, alongside fellow Galácticos Iker Casillas, Michael Owen and Michel Salgado.

Also at the start of this year, the firm established a new division in Malta to be a strategic hub for its European operations.

Luis Figo

New Features For KingCasino

KingCasino is firmly established as a leading online casino, slots and sports betting platform in Romania.

It’s portfolio of online slot games includes releases from some of the biggest providers in the industry, including Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Microgaming, Eyecon and Red Tiger Gaming.

This new collaboration will give KingCasino access to Digitain’s Centrivo Universal iGaming platform, which provides a wide range of features focussed on enhancing player experience and increase engagement, while also containing various reporting tools that allow the operator to monitor player activity and game history.

Being able to review that information allows operators to create custom-built promotions and bonuses such as free spins or cashback, to help retain user interest.

KingCasino will also benefit from Digitain’s sportsbook, which offers over 150,000 live monthly events and 100,000 monthly pre-match events, with around 4,000 sports betting markets featuring more than 100 sports.

What They Said

Ani Mkrtchyan, Chief Sales Officer at Digitain, was keen to point out the importance of building long-term relationships in key markets.

“Partnering with KingCasino is not only about expanding our footprint in Romania — it’s about building long-term, value-driven relationships,” she said.

“With a shared ambition for growth and innovation, we are confident this collaboration will deliver outstanding results while contributing to the development of not only local but also global iGaming ecosystem.”

Thanos Karakostas, Head of Product at KingCasino, added:“As a company dedicated to delivering top-tier gaming experiences, we are always looking for ways to innovate and expand across the market.

“With Digitain’s expertise and advanced solutions, we will further enhance our offerings for players.

“Their reliable technology and committed team make them a trusted partner, and together we share a vision for excellence and continuous improvement.”