The Digimon TCG is getting a mobile adaptation

Move over, Pokemon TCG Pocket.
21 Mar 2025 10:28
Leah J. Williams
digimon alysion mobile card game

Image: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has announced Digimon Alysion, a brand new mobile adaptation of the popular Digimon TCG card game. While details are currently scarce, it appears the game is for iOS and Android devices, and it may contain story elements layered with the core TCG gameplay mechanics.

The first trailer for the upcoming game has revealed a fresh cast of characters – Kanata Hondo, Futre, and Valner Dragnogh, accompanied by Gemmon – who will seemingly go on adventures through the digital world. The trailer has also revealed a first look at TCG battles, which will be familiar to those who’ve played the Digimon World franchise, as well as deck building elements, and what seems to be a Digivice-like mini-game.

While the core of the game does appear to be the TCG battles – it’s described as an “online card game” on its official website – the appearance of new characters and more cinematic battles suggests there may be light story elements or dynamic cutscenes guiding rounds of gameplay.

As for what else to expect, Bandai Namco has confirmed Alysion will be free to play, with microtransactions. At this stage, there’s hope the game will be properly playable even if you aren’t spending money, with Pokemon TCG Pocket potentially serving as an analogue for gameplay.

Read: Pokemon TCG Pocket’s trading feature is being overhauled again

In this particular TCG adaptation, players are given daily free booster packs to aid their collection and deck building, and it’s not strictly necessary to spend money to enjoy the game. Should Alysion take notes from TCG Pocket in design, we would expect cards to be earnable in a similar fashion – but again, Bandai Namco is remaining relatively quiet about this game for now.

Digimon Alysion – Reveal Trailer

A release date for Digimon Alysion has not been announced just yet, but closed beta tests are planned for the near future, and we’re likely to hear much more shortly.

Notably, this announced was made as part of Digimon Con 2025, an event where Bandai Namco revealed a whole bunch of news for new Digimon projects. Beyond the announcement for Alysion, we also got a brand new look at Digimon Story: Time Stranger, the first new Digimon video game RPG in years.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger – New Details

Per new details, this game will follow an agent of ADAMAS, a secret organisation that investigates strange phenomena. The game’s description is as follows: “In the course of their investigation, [players] encounter an unknown creature called a Digimon in Shinjuku, an area sealed off by the government, and are caught up in a mysterious explosion. They then reawaken eight years in the past.”

Choosing one of three partner Digimon – Paramon, Gomamon, DemiDevimon – players will set off on a quest to save the real and digital worlds from a new, impending threat.

As previously announced, this game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2025. We can expect to hear much more about this game, and Alysion, in the months ahead.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

