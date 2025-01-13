DICE Awards 2025 nominees include Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and more

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has officially announced its nominees for the 2025 D.I.C.E. Awards, with a starry array of the best games of last year being given well-deserved nods. Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 have been given ample recognition, and with the awards taking place post-2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has also been given a look-in.

The D.I.C.E Awards are amongst the most prestigious given in the video games industry, with them often being compared to the film industry’s Academy Awards. This is the 28th year the awards show is running, and with that tenure comes a layer of well-earned prestige.

Here’s all the nominees for the D.I.C.E. Awards 2025. We’ll learn the winners in each category during a livestreamed presentation on 13 February 2025, starting from 8:00 pm PT.

DICE Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Lego Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

1000xRESIST – Watcher

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones

Indika – Indika

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story

1000xResist

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

1000xResist

Animal Well

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Cat Quest 3

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

Blazing Strike

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Tekken 8

Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year

F1 24

MotoGP 24

Night-Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Skydance’s Behemoth

Starship Home

Underdogs

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance’s Behemoth

Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Grunn

Indika

Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1000xResist

Animal Well

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Riven

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle