DICE Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The annual DICE Awards 2025 aired on Friday, crowning all the best games of 2024 in a grand and glittering ceremony. As with other award shows, it was largely dominated by Team Asobi’s Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 – deservedly so – but there were other well-earned awards handed out, too.
Notably, with the DICE Awards taking place two months after eligible release dates, there was lots of love for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (which had missed out on other awards). A range of artistic, unique indie and AAA games were also given accolades for their achievements, including Balatro and Animal Well.
Here’s the full list of winners from the DICE Awards 2025.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong – [WINNER]
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- 1000xRESIST – Watcher
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones – [WINNER]
- Indika – Indika
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xResist
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – [WINNER]
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
- Stellar Blade
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xResist
- Animal Well
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – [WINNER]
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Cat Quest 3
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8 – [WINNER]
- Underdogs
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 24 – [WINNER]
- MotoGP 24
- Night-Runners Prologue
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – [WINNER]
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- MLB The Show 24 – [WINNER]
- NBA 2K25
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro – [WINNER]
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Skydance’s Behemoth
- Starship Home – [WINNER]
- Underdogs
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow – [WINNER]
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance’s Behemoth
- Underdogs
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro – [WINNER]
- Grunn
- Indika
- Mouthwashing
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro – [WINNER]
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xResist
- Animal Well – [WINNER]
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle