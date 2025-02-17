News

DICE Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Astro Bot remains king of the crop.
17 Feb 2025 9:36
Leah J. Williams
astro bot game of the year gameshub 2024

Image: Team Asobi

The annual DICE Awards 2025 aired on Friday, crowning all the best games of 2024 in a grand and glittering ceremony. As with other award shows, it was largely dominated by Team Asobi’s Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 – deservedly so – but there were other well-earned awards handed out, too.

Notably, with the DICE Awards taking place two months after eligible release dates, there was lots of love for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (which had missed out on other awards). A range of artistic, unique indie and AAA games were also given accolades for their achievements, including Balatro and Animal Well.

Read: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review – As Indy as it comes

Here’s the full list of winners from the DICE Awards 2025.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Neva
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Black Myth: Wukong – [WINNER]
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • 1000xRESIST – Watcher
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones – [WINNER]
  • Indika – Indika
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 1000xResist
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – [WINNER]
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
  • Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

  • 1000xResist
  • Animal Well
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – [WINNER]
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Cat Quest 3
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Blazing Strike
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Tekken 8 – [WINNER]
  • Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 24 – [WINNER]
  • MotoGP 24
  • Night-Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – [WINNER]

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • MLB The Show 24 – [WINNER]
  • NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Balatro – [WINNER]
  • Caves of Qud
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Skydance’s Behemoth
  • Starship Home – [WINNER]
  • Underdogs

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow – [WINNER]
  • Escaping Wonderland
  • Skydance’s Behemoth
  • Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro – [WINNER]
  • Grunn
  • Indika
  • Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Balatro – [WINNER]
  • Halls of Torment
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Paper Trail
  • Wuthering Waves

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • 1000xResist
  • Animal Well – [WINNER]
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Riven
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

