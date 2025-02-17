DICE Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The annual DICE Awards 2025 aired on Friday, crowning all the best games of 2024 in a grand and glittering ceremony. As with other award shows, it was largely dominated by Team Asobi’s Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 – deservedly so – but there were other well-earned awards handed out, too.

Notably, with the DICE Awards taking place two months after eligible release dates, there was lots of love for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (which had missed out on other awards). A range of artistic, unique indie and AAA games were also given accolades for their achievements, including Balatro and Animal Well.

Here’s the full list of winners from the DICE Awards 2025.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong – [WINNER]

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Lego Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

1000xRESIST – Watcher

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones – [WINNER]

Indika – Indika

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]

Monument Valley 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]

Monument Valley 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story

1000xResist

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – [WINNER]

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]

Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

1000xResist

Animal Well

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – [WINNER]

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Cat Quest 3

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

Blazing Strike

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Tekken 8 – [WINNER]

Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year

F1 24 – [WINNER]

MotoGP 24

Night-Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio – [WINNER]

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

MLB The Show 24 – [WINNER]

NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro – [WINNER]

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Skydance’s Behemoth

Starship Home – [WINNER]

Underdogs

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow – [WINNER]

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance’s Behemoth

Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro – [WINNER]

Grunn

Indika

Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro – [WINNER]

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Animal Well

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1000xResist

Animal Well – [WINNER]

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Riven

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Game of the Year

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle