Devolver Digital is hosting a holiday showcase tomorrow

Devolver Digital has announced the return of its Public Access Holiday Special for another year, with an array of indie games set to appear in a live 21 December 2023 (PT/ET) showcase. As is usual for Devolver presentations, it’s expected to be “very normal and completely sane” with no surprises or uncanny weirdness whatsoever – and why would we ever think otherwise?

According to Devolver, it will include “sneak peaks at next year’s games, a surprisingly good musical number, a surprisingly detailed cooking segment, and acting performances, for better or worse.” Notably, despite all the jokes, it will likely firm up the 2024 release schedule for Devolver.

In a brief teaser, the company has confirmed titles including Baby Steps, The Plucky Squire, Stick it to the Stickman, Anger Foot, and more will appear – and they may possibly get new release windows or dates. But then again, even if Devolver is only bringing the jokes, the showcase should still be worthwhile. In recent years, the company has refined its absurdist tone to deliver incredibly biting and intriguing game showcases to the masses.

The Devolver Public Access Holiday Special 2023 may yet live up to that legacy.

The Devolver Public Access Holiday Special returns tomorrow despite popular demand.



👀 https://t.co/TvhjhFrCA3



❄️ sneak peeks at next year's games

🎄 a surprisingly good musical number

🍪 a surprisingly detailed cooking segment

🎭 acting performances, for better or worse pic.twitter.com/AFBwN3ztUl — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 20, 2023

Read: The Plucky Squire is pure delight – Preview

While many of the titles Devolver Digital announced for 2023 were recently delayed, meaning some of the games in this upcoming showcase are likely to be familiar, it also means 2024 will potentially be stacked for the company.

The Plucky Squire is one flagship game well worth watching – and it’s impressed in early glimpses so far. In an mid-2023 preview, we called it a “pure delight” as gameplay brims with a real sense of charm and surprise that keeps the adventure feeling novel throughout multiple clever stages.

Anger Foot is also another one to watch, with its breakneck sense of speed and aggressive, and its pseudo-ugly visual style making for a compelling mix.

To find out more about these games, and everything else Devolver Digital has to offer in the new year, catch up with the Devolver Digital Public Access Holiday Special via YouTube on 21 December 2023.