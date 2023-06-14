News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release date announced

Keanu Reeves introduced a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at the Xbox Game Showcase, and with it, a release date.
14 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date

Image: CD Projekt Red

At the 2023 Xbox Game Showcase, beloved actor and seemingly nice, genuine guy Keanu Reeves took the virtual stage to introduce a new look at Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the upcoming story expansion to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. A release date was also announced: 26 September 2023.

Reeves expressed sincere gratitude for the chance to share the screen with Idris Elba, before literally scampering off.

The trailer introduces the narrative conceit of the expansion – that protagonist V has a chance to remove the bomb lodged in their head, and save themselves from their inevitable demise

From what we know so far, it seems like the setup goes out of its way to completely undermine what is arguably one of the most meaningful aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 for the purposes of sending V on one last high-stakes jaunt.

Read: Cyberpunk 2077 (Or, how I learned to stop worrying, and be an optimistic nihilist)

The trailer depicts a dangerous escort mission that involves the evacuation of a VIP at the request of Agent Solomon Reed (Idris Elba), which seems to go horribly wrong. Someone tipped off the antagonists, and much of the expansion appears to involve dealing with the aftermath of this mission, and finding out what’s really going on in a spy thriller-like story.

Media previews for Phantom Liberty, such as the one written by Jake Dekker for GameSpot, suggest the expansion also serves as a ‘top-to-bottom overhaul’ of Cyberpunk 2077, cleaning up a lot of the design issues that portions of the player community had.

‘Quest director Paweł Sasko and quest designer Despoina Anetaky told us that nearly every system had been changed, tweaked, or redone entirely,’ writes Dekker.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is scheduled for release on 26 September 2023, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

06/13/2023 10:40 pm GMT

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

