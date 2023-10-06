CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action adaptation, courtesy of Anonymous Content, a media company most known for its work on True Detective and Mr. Robot. At this stage, details of the in-development project are incredibly vague, with Variety reporting a lack of clarity around whether it’s a TV series or film.

Regardless, there’s plenty of buzz around the adaptation, which is expected to be heavily inspired by the CD Projekt Red video game. It would be the second story adapted from the game, following the release of Netflix’s excellent Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, which expanded the world and lore of the series.

Per details from Variety, CD Projekt Red is now working alongside Anonymous Content’s Head of Television Garret Kemble, Director of Development Ryan Schwartz, and Chief Creative Officer David Levine, to develop the story and setting of this project.

The team is currently searching for a screenwriter for what Variety calls a “brand new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.”

The wording here suggests game protagonists V and Johnny Silverhand will not be the focus of this adventure – although there is potential for them to appear in some capacity. Keanu Reeves or Idris Elba returning to reprise their roles in the game is also a possibility – but at this stage, their involvement is not confirmed in any capacity.

For now, it appears Anonymous Content is in the early planning stages of this project, which is described as a “close collaboration” with CD Projekt Red. We’re likely to hear more about the adaptation in the coming months, as both studios continue to work on recruitment and development.

In the meantime, there’s already plenty of new Cyberpunk 2077 content to dive in with, as the game’s major Phantom Liberty chapter has now launched for modern generation consoles. In our review, we called it a fantastic spy thriller, with plenty of style and panache.

“Where Cyberpunk 2077 leaned heavily into the futuristic sci-fi genre, treading ground paved by films like Blade Runner and The Matrix, Phantom Liberty leans the opposite way, directly into the fertile ground of the spy thriller – most notably and surprisingly, into James Bond territory,” the GamesHub review reads.

“It’s a refreshing switch, and one that allows Phantom Liberty to live on its own terms. While the shift in flavour feels like a firm departure from the game’s main plot, strong characters and a tension-heavy tale elevate Phantom Liberty as a standalone adventure.”