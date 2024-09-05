Go On Board’s Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game has eclipsed its Gamefound crowfunding goal, raising over USD $2 million in its first day on offer. Currently, the board game sits at USD $2.528 million dollars raised, thanks to over 15,000 backers, and the number is climbing with every minute. While this isn’t the first Cyberpunk 2077 board game, it has proved to be the most popular by far, inspiring plenty of interest from board game enthusiasts.

That’s likely as this adaptation is a story-driven adventure board game which promises to expand the lore and world of Cyberpunk 2077. It’s been developed alongside CD Projekt Red, with its narrative and “tactical action” driven by its video game source material.

While playing the board game, you’ll embody V, Panam, Jackie, or Judy, and then “hit the major leagues, become a legendary edgerunner, and cross the boundary between oblivion and immortality.” You can play the game solo if you choose, or alongside three other players (although you will likely have to fight over who embodies main character, V).

Each gameplay round will take around 60-90 minutes to play through, although there is “33+ hours worth of gameplay” in its story-driven campaign. It’s a board game that’s designed to be played across multiple sessions, with players popping in to take on a variety of quests. Once the main story is over, there’s also potential for “endless” afterlife missions, which should keep players going as long as they like.

So far, Go On Board has revealed the basic layout and gameplay of the adventure, and what to expect of the two game versions (standard and deluxe), but it hasn’t dived deeply into the narrative of the game, leaving plenty of mysteries about what’s in store.

Based on board imagery, we can assume players will be controlling their chosen character as they venture through various areas in Night City, including what appears to be a high-tech building lobby. They’ll face off against enemies as they quest, earning skills and experience points for successfully completing missions, and defeating their opponents. Presumably, there will also be elements of choice in this adventure, as players decide how to tackle missions, and where their morals lie.

As detailed, the standard version of the game will come with player miniatures, boards, cards, tokens, map tiles, a rulebook, and a map book, with backers also gaining access to all standard stretch goals. Those who desire a more premium experience will find the deluxe version has fancier components: thick cardboard for map tiles and mission components, plastic miniatures for enemies, and all unlocked standard and deluxe stretch goals.

You can learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game on the Gamefound website.