Toys for Bob splits from Activision, goes independent

Toys for Bob, the developer known for Skylanders, Crash Bandicoot 4, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, is officially going independent, after a split from Activision. Rumours around the status of the studio began swirling in early 2024, following the closure of its physical offices, with many speculating that it could be shut down entirely.

Thankfully, Toys for Bob has avoided this fate. In a blog post, studio heads Paul Yan and Avery Lodato confirmed the studio will continue as an independent entity, returning to its roots as a “small and nimble studio.”

“Over the years, we’ve inspired love, joy, and laughter for the inner child in all gamers … With the same enthusiasm and passion, we believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio,” Yan and Lodato said.

Despite Toys for Bob’s departure from Activision and the wider Microsoft family, it does appear the studio is well-positioned to continue its work – as in their joint blog post, Yan and Lodato confirmed they’re exploring a potential partnership with Microsoft, while also working on a brand new game.

“While we’re in the early days of developing our next new game and a ways away from making any announcements, our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters, and new gameplay experiences,” Yan and Lodato said.

Further, they described both Activision and Microsoft as being “extremely supportive” of the studio’s new direction. Going forward, they have confidence Toys for Bob will “continue to work closely together” with both organisations.

While breaking away from Activision will likely remove a safety blanket for Toys for Bob, going independent also seems like a really positive direction for the company. As Yan and Lodato state, it’s a return to the roots of the company, and an opportunity for it to self-determine its future. Given the recently-announced layoffs and restructuring at Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, the move will likely also protect staff from further sweeping redundancies.

After a period of uncertainty, it appears the future of Toys for Bob is looking much brighter.