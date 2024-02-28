News

 > News > PC

Chaos Theory’s Crab God will have a real world environmental impact

Crab God is currently set to release for PC in 2024.
28 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
crab god chaos theory games

PC

Image: Chaos Theory Games

Share Icon

Australian studio Chaos Theory Games has announced a publishing partnership with Firesquid (USC: Counterforce, Reus 2) to bring upcoming, environmentally-minded strategy game Crab God to the world. The game, set to launch in 2024, is described as an “underwater strategic sidescroller” where players will control an army of tiny little Crablings as they work to birth a new “Crab God.”

“Taking on a god-like role, players must direct their Crabling disciples to plant new life along the sea bed, nurturing a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna and clearing away destructive debris,” the game’s description reads. “Diving deeper, players will encounter deadlier threats and murkier waters in the fight to revive the reef and migrate to safety.”

As announced by Chaos Theory Games, rewards in the game will be twofold. As players invest more into their Crabling colony, their sea beds will thrive – but their efforts will also make an impact on the real world.

Read: Chaos Theory wants to transform the world of ‘serious games’

To highlight Crab God‘s underlying message of valuing the natural ecosystem and every creature within it, Chaos Theory Games has integrated dots.eco tech into the game.

As players invest time into Crab God, their in-game actions will inspire real world change, as dots.eco rewards virtual milestones with firm climate action – working with partners to plant trees, scrape plastic from the ocean, buy land for reserves, and protect marine and forest areas.

“From the beginning, we wanted Crab God to positively impact the planet,” Nico King, Executive Creative Director at Chaos Theory told GamesHub. “We decided early that we would be donating a portion of the game’s revenue to support conservation efforts. However, we wanted to ensure that the causes being supported were obvious to the player, and we ideally wanted to integrate them into gameplay.”

“Dots.eco was the perfect fit for our design goals. They provide a tool that allows players to choose the specific cause they want to support, and has allowed us to integrate unlocking these rewards into gameplay. It’s all factored into the price of the game, so no additional payments are required from the player.”

Chaos Theory has always aimed to create games that contribute to making the world and its environment better – and it appears the studio’s new foray with dots.eco will considerably aid this goal. Crab God looks like it’ll be a very wholesome experience, made much sweeter by the knowledge that it will have a very real impact on the global environment.

Crab God launches for PC via Steam in 2024. Stay tuned for more news.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
women led games showcase 2024
?>
News

Women-Led Games Showcase returns in March 2024

The Women-Led Games Showcase is returning for another year.

Leah J. Williams
multiversus game return 2024
?>
News

MultiVersus return teased by McDonald's Australia

MultiVersus could be on the way back, per an upcoming McDonald's Australia promotion.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k24 season pass dlc characters
?>
News

WWE 2K24 season pass includes CM Punk, Post Malone, and more

Post Malone joins a long line of surprising guest stars in the WWE 2K series.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket mobile game
?>
News

Pokemon TCG gets mobile game adaptation in 2024

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a Marvel Snap-like adaptation for mobile devices.

Leah J. Williams
deck nine games the expanse layoffs
?>
News

Deck Nine Games is laying off 20% of its workforce

Deck Nine Games has announced significant layoffs on Twitter / X.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login