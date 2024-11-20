Control 2 will be a AAA action RPG, says Remedy

Remedy Entertainment has teased the future of Control 2 in an investor presentation detailing the company’s upcoming plans. While much of the presentation focussed on financial movements and partnerships, there was also some solid news for fans of the Remedy Connected Universe (RCU).

Notably, in discussing the upcoming sequel Control 2, Remedy referred to it consistently as an “action RPG”, rather than an “action-adventure” as the first game was. Clarifying this statement to GameSpot, the studio said: “Let people speculate, but suffice to say, Control 2 is a natural continuation to the first game, holding on to key tenets of storytelling and spectacle, but leaning even further into player agency, exploration and RPG mechanics.”

How will Control 2 introduce RPG mechanics?

References to player agency, exploration, and traditional RPG mechanics suggests Control 2 will be less linear than its predecessor, potentially featuring a more open world with opportunity for vast exploration. Control was largely set within the bounds of the Oldest House – and while this was a rich location for exploration, it was still a fairly cloistered setting.

It now appears likely protagonist Jesse Faden will escape this house in the upcoming sequel, testing her paranatural skills beyond the walls of the Federal Bureau of Control. The inclusion of RPG mechanics also suggests some sort of levelling process for Jesse, beyond simply gaining new abilities via exploration.

Of course, Remedy is yet to confirm anything of the sort – but with permission to speculate, we could see Control 2 allowing players more freedom to level up specific skills, or gain more power by experience (defeating enemies, solving puzzles, making discoveries).

Suggestions of player agency could mean the game is even more customisable than this. Given Control 2 is a direct sequel to Control, we anticipate it will continue to tell Jesse Faden’s story – but with Alan Wake 2 changing things up with dual protagonists, we could also see that player agency extend to character customisation, in some way.

For now, that’s all pure speculation – but as Remedy made clear in its latest presentation, plenty more will be revealed soon.

In closing, it also confirmed a few novel tidbits for Control fans – for one thing, Control Ultimate Edition is set to launch for Mac on 12 February 2025. For another thing, Control is set to get a free update in 2025 that will unlock some “previously released content.” This likely refers to cosmetic items, but could also include the Foundation DLC, or the Alan Wake-starring AWE DLC.

Whatever the case, it’s clear there’s big things in the works for Control fans, and particularly those who exercise patience for more. We’ll likely hear much more from Remedy in the coming months, as it continues to work on expanding its RCU through Control 2 and spin-off FBC: Firebreak.