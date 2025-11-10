Major League Baseball stars Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been charged over their alleged part in a betting scheme, in which they have been accused of taking bribes to rig pitches during games.

An indictment unsealed in Brooklyn has detailed a series of payoffs that the two Cleveland Guardians pitchers are accused of receiving in exchange for deliberately affecting in-game prop bets, resulting in at least $460,000 of winnings being paid out to two unnamed bettors from their native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz, 26, and Clase, 27, have both been on paid leave since July while the MLB has been investigating patterns of unusually high betting activity in matches they had been involved in.

A statement released by the US Attorney’s Office on Sunday (November 9) confirmed that the two current MLB players had been charged in a sports betting and money laundering conspiracy.

What Will Happen Next To Clase And Ortiz?

Both players have been charged with wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery.

Ortiz was arrested early on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts, and will make his initial federal court appearance in the state capital later today (Monday, November 10).

He will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date.

There were conflicting reports about Clase’s whereabouts on Sunday afternoon, while the statement simply declared: “Clase is currently not in US custody.”

Excerpt from the indictment naming Emmanuel Clase. Image: D. Ross Cameron, Imagn Images

Christopher Raia, FBI Assistant Director in Charge, said: “Luis Leandro Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase de la Cruz allegedly rigged their pitches in professional baseball games, so that an inner circle, and occasionally themselves, could quietly cash out their winnings.

“The defendants’ alleged greed not only established an unfair advantage for select bettors, but also sullied the reputation of America’s pastime.

“The FBI will ensure any individual who exploits their position as a professional athlete at the expense of others strikes out.”

What Is The Case Against Clase And Ortiz?

Clase is a three-time MLB All-Star who is in the fourth season of a $20 million, five-year contract, while Ortiz’s salary this year was $782,600.

The US Attorney Office’s indictment accuses Clase of being involved in the scheme for two years, having first agreed to rig bets in May 2023, while Ortiz is said to have only joined in from June of this year.

There are several pages of charges laid out against Clase, a relief pitcher for Cleveland, who allegedly agreed to make specific types of throw or throws above or below certain speeds when first being called to the mound.

In an MLB game against Minnesota Twins on June 3, 2023, Clase is said to have tipped off a bettor that his first pitch would be a Ball/HBP and slower than 94.95mph.

The unnamed bettor placed multiple wagers around that scenario and when Clase’s throw did exactly as described, it resulted in payouts totalling $38,000.

Prosecutors allege that Ortiz first became involved in a game at Seattle Mariners on June 15 this year.

Excerpt from the indictment naming Luis Ortiz. Image: Ken Blaze, Imagn Images

The indictment states that Ortiz, a starting pitcher for Cleveland, was paid $5,000 for throwing a specific type of ball and Clase also received $5,000 for arranging the fixed pitch.

There was a similar arrangement for the visit of the St Louis Cardinals on June 27, 2025, which is claimed to have earned the players $7,000 each in kickbacks.

Ahead of the same game it is alleged that Clase withdrew $50,000 in cash from a bank and passed $15,000 to the unnamed bettor who then deposited $15,000 at the same bank branch, money which was used later to fund betting around the game.

The charges are that Clase’s actions netted at least $400,000 for his co-conspirators while Ortiz helped earn $60,000 in illegal wagers.

If found guilty of all charges they could face up to 65 years in prison.

In a statement released by Cleveland-based law firm Flannery Georgalis, Chris Georgalis said: “Luis Ortiz is innocent of the charges related to two pitches he threw.

“He has never, and would never, improperly influence a game — not for anyone and not for anything.

“As Luis’ defense team extensively explained and documented to the government before these charges were brought, Luis’ payments and other transfers of money between him and individuals in the Dominican Republic were for lawful activities.

“Notably, the indictment completely lacks any alleged evidence connecting Luis to these alleged bettors or demonstrating any purposeful involvement in a scheme.”

America’s Pastime ‘Betrayed’ By Betting Scandal

Joseph Nocella Jr, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

Joseph Nocella Jr, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, gave a damning assessment when the indictment was announced.

“Professional athletes, like Luis Leandro Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase de la Cruz hold a position of trust—not only with their teammates and their professional leagues, but with fans who believe in fair play,” he said.

“As alleged, the defendants sold that trust to gamblers by fixing pitches.

“In doing so, the defendants deprived the Cleveland Guardians and Major League Baseball of their honest services.

“They defrauded the online betting platforms where the bets were placed.

“And they betrayed America’s pastime. Integrity, honesty and fair play are part of the DNA of professional sports.

“When corruption infiltrates the sport, it brings disgrace not only to the participants but damages the public trust in an institution that is vital and dear to all of us.

“Today’s charges make clear that our Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who corrupt sports through illegal means.”

Major League Baseball also released an official statement regarding Clase and Ortiz.

“MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process,” it read.

“We are aware of the indictment and today’s arrest, and our investigation is ongoing.”