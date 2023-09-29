Cities: Skylines 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S delayed to 2024

Cities: Skylines 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has been significantly delayed, with developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive confirming it will now launch sometime in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere]. The game maintains its PC release date of 24 October 2023, but those looking to jump in on console will need to be much more patient.

According to Paradox, quality is the primary reason for the months-long delay, with the team looking to improve the game’s console performance before launch.

“We are hard at work getting the game ready for our release on October 24,” Paradox said, in a statement to IGN. “While doing so, we have come to realise that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set. As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PS5 to Spring 2024. The additional time allows us to focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms.”

Those who preordered the game on console will be automatically refunded, due to the length of the delay.

Read: Cities: Skylines 2 features nuclear power, deathcare, and prison labour

When Cities: Skylines 2 eventually launches on PC and consoles, players can expect a dense city management simulator that builds on the blocks established in the original Cities: Skylines. This go around, as the benevolent ruler of a burgeoning city, players will be able to control new life flows and establishments, carving out their perfect city, one system at a time.

New to the franchise in this sequel is the ability to make use of a revamped prison labour system to ensure productivity, as well as the option to install new deathcare facilities, to ensure that everyone in your city is treated with the respect they deserve.

As before, you’ll need to run your city with a clear directive, ensuring you’re balancing the needs of townsfolk with the demands of the economy, smoothing out any bottlenecks to maintain peace and sensibility, even as your city grows in scope.

While console players will now have to wait longer to play the game, those on PC can still look forward to the release of Cities: Skylines 2 on 24 October 2023.