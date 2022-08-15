News

 > Culture

Capcom announces major Tokyo Game Show 2022 plans

Capcom has unveiled its plans for the annual Tokyo Game Show 2022, and yes, Street Fighter 6 is on board.
15 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
capcom tokyo game show plans

Culture

Ryu in Street Fighter 6. (Image: Capcom)

Share Icon

Capcom is set to have a major presence at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2022, with two showcases set to reveal more about the company’s plans, as well as the future of Street Fighter 6. While TGS is typically a much smaller affair than your E3s and Summer Game Fests, it usually comes with at least a few snappy announcements from some of the best Japanese game developers around.

In 2021, we got fresh looks and release dates for a number of titles, including Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Final Fantasy Origin – and while 2022 is understandably light on new video game content, TGS 2022 could make the future of gaming much brighter with more announcements, firmer release dates, and other tantalising updates.

So far, we know that Capcom will split its showcase into two segments – the Capcom Online Program, which will reveal ‘all the latest Capcom news’, and the Street Fighter 6 Special Program, which will host fresh news from the highly-anticipated fighting game.

Given Capcom doesn’t have many announced games on the radar for 2023, it could be that we see some real surprises during TGS 2022 – but we’ll just have to tune in to see what the company has planned.

How to watch the Capcom showcases at Tokyo Game Show 2022

The first program, the Capcom Online Program will air on 15-16 September 2022 at the following times around the world:

  • Japan – 11:00 pm JST (15 September)
  • United States – 10:00 am ET | 7:00 am PT (15 September)
  • United Kingdom – 4:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm BST (15 September)
  • Australia – 12:00 am AEST (16 September) | 11:30 pm ACST (15 September) | 10:00 am AWST (15 September)

The second program, the Street Fighter 6 Special Program will follow directly, at these times:

  • Japan – 12:00 am JST (16 September)
  • United States – 11:00 am ET | 8:00 am (15 September)
  • United Kingdom – 5:00 pm CET | 4:00 pm (15 September)
  • Australia – 1:00 am AEST (16 September) | 12:30 am ACST (16 September) | 11:00 pm AWST (15 September)

The presentations will be streamed live, but stay tuned for where they’ll end up.

Those who are able to attend the event will be able to play through Capcom games at the show, including Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Street Fighter 6. The show runs from 15-18 September 2022 in Japan, and online.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
rumbleverse game
?>
News

Rumbleverse is a flashy battle royale that deserves a chance

Rumbleverse is already showing major potential – although issues with matchmaking hamper the current experience.

Leah J. Williams
fifa 23 game new features modes women's clubs
?>
News

EA claims FIFA Ultimate Team players love loot boxes

EA has confirmed that loot boxes will remain in the FIFA 23 version of Ultimate Team, despite backlash.

Leah J. Williams
avatar the last airbender game
?>
News

Mystery Avatar: The Last Airbender game appears on Amazon

The game appears to be a console RPG title, although not much is known about the mystery adventure.

Leah J. Williams
xbox one console ps4
?>
News

Xbox One reportedly sold only half as many units as PS4 in its lifetime

Microsoft has revealed a shocking statistic as it pleads a case with Brazil's CADE.

Leah J. Williams
spongebob cosmic shake game
?>
News

Every game shown at the THQ Nordic Showcase

THQ Nordic held a surprise showcase in mid-August 2022. Here's everything that was announced.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login