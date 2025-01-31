Capcom will air two big game showcases in February

Capcom has announced it will air two game showcases on 4 February 2025, with one focussed on Monster Hunter Wilds, and the other spotlighting upcoming games, including Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics.

At this stage, we don’t expect major surprises in this Capcom Spotlight showcase, but with 20 minutes to cover, there could be some additional light teasers or two. It’s worth noting the studio has an array of highly-anticipated games in the works, including titles like Resident Evil 9. It might be too soon for this game to feature in a showcase, but you never know.

We expect, at the very least, the Capcom Spotlight will give release dates for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics, alongside a solid update on the return of Onimusha, which is still some time away.

Once this showcase concludes, we’ll get the Monster Hunter Wilds spotlight. This will be a 15-minute showcase revealing more about the upcoming game, which is locked in for launch on 28 February 2025.

We’ve already seen a lot of this upcoming game, including looks at its natural environments, dynamic weather systems, and new monsters to hunt. The upcoming showcase is likely to expand on these reveals, possibly teasing even more monsters and biomes, and more of the game’s overarching plot. Whatever the case, it should be well worth tuning in for.

How to watch the upcoming Capcom showcases

As announced, the upcoming showcases will air on 4 February, at the following times:

Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (5 February)

New Zealand – 11:00 am NZDT (5 February)

United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (4 February)

United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm BST (4 February)

The Capcom Spotlight and Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will stream live on YouTube.