Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could launch in November 2022

A new document posted to Reddit may reveal more about the future of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
17 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
warzone 2 call of duty release date

Image: Activision Blizzard

Warzone 2, the sequel to the popular Call of Duty free-to-play battle royale mode, could launch as early as November 2022, according to allegedly leaked documents posted on the r/classicwow Reddit. The documents, spotted by Twitter user CharlieIntel, note that Warzone 2 is set for global release on 16 November, following the major launch of ‘COD Cortez‘ on 27 October – reportedly the internal name for Modern Warfare 2.

As many have pointed out, this means Warzone 2 could launch directly opposite God of War: Ragnarok, one of the most anticipated games of the entire year. Should this turn out to be the case, it will likely face very stiff competition on release.

At this stage the origin of the leaked document is unknown, but as GameSpot points out, it did reveal the official timing of the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch, ahead of an official Activision Blizzard announcement.

Should this information be legitimate, there are several other facts we can glean from the data presented. For example, Diablo IV is listed for pre-purchase on 8 December 2022, which will reportedly coincide with a reveal at The Game Awards. No official date has been announced for The Game Awards, but this timing makes sense, based on precedent.

Read: All the Big Video Game Events in 2022

The allegedly leaked document may also have revealed the release date for the next big World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight – it’s seemingly listed as WoW 10.0, and is dated for release on 28 November 2022.

While the document could turn out to be a fake, the confirmed Lich King pre-patch release may indicate Activision Blizzard has a legitimate leak on its hands. Should this turn out to be the case, expect news about Call of Duty: Warzone 2, WoW: Dragonflight, Diablo IV, and other projects in the near future.

It appears Activision Blizzard has a lot in the works, with meaty reveals potentially on the horizon.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

