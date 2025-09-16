Participants in the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta running in September 2025 will receive unique rewards, publisher Activision has confirmed.

The open beta is scheduled to begin on October 2, when it will be available for all players who have pre-ordered the game before that date. On October 5, the beta will open up to every player, ahead of the November 14 release date.

Black Ops 7 Beta Rewards

It isn’t clear whether there will be additional unique rewards for those who pre-ordered and accessed the early beta, but an email sent by Activision states that players can “unlock an Operator, Weapon Charm, an Animated Emblem, and MORE!”

As well as playing the beta, fans will also be able to gain in-game items by taking advantage of Call of Duty’s partnership with Monster energy. As with previous releases, fans can input codes from the back of the ringpull on Monster energy drinks and enter them on the official website to obtain even more loot.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Backlash

The nature of the unlocked items may give some indication as to how Activision are handling increasing criticism of the Black Ops series, with many players criticizing the launch trailer and many of the newer skins, viewing their fantastical nature as a major departure from the series’ origins as a serious war game.

Activision responded to the criticism by ensuring that no skins would be able to be carried forward from Black Ops 6, as was originally planned. The exclusive beta rewards haven’t yet been revealed, but when we see them for the first time, it may be a useful indicator of just how far Activision are prepared to go to alleviate fans’ concerns.