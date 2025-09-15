Building The Custom Slot Experience With BGaming And Betovo

BGaming, the iGaming content provider and game publisher, has revealed the details behind its collaboration with Betovo that saw the creative inspiration, birth and unleashing on the world of an exclusive slot.

The online casino game specialists supply over 200 titles to operators worldwide and sit among the top 10 suppliers in terms of global reach in gambling streaming.

One of its most popular slots is Bonanza Billion, which became the brand’s first title with cascading reels when it was launched in December 2021.

It has also become a hit on Betovo, prompting the casino and sports betting site to approach BGaming with a view to producing a customised slot, but with a football theme.

The result of the collaboration is the exclusive online casino slot, Betovo Billion, which was launched in time for the new football season.

The First Steps In Creating A Custom Slot

Adela Misheva, Casino Manager at Betovo, was happy to take part in a special Q&A to outline how Betovo and BGaming created a custom slot experience, from first thoughts and iteration to official launch.

1) Why did you choose Bonanza Billion as the basis for customisation?

We picked Bonanza Billion simply because our players love it. It’s one of the most-played games on Betovo and a favourite among our colleagues, so we knew it would be the perfect base for creating something unique together with BGaming.

2) How did the idea of creating a customized slot for Betovo come about?

The idea grew out of the fixture list. There’s a big football season coming up, and we wanted a Betovo moment to match it. A customized slot was the right way to do it.

Bonanza Billion by BGaming

3) Which elements did you want to keep from the original game, and which did you want to change?

We kept the core that makes Bonanza Billion sing. Same pace. Same satisfaction. Then we dressed the experience in Betovo colours and football energy. New look, fresh atmosphere, no relearning for players.

4) You provided your own assets and ideas – what was most important for you in this process?

Clear point of view from day one. BGaming guided the process and made it a breeze. Shared boards, tested ideas, tuned until it read ‘Betovo’ at a glance. The result feels natural.

5) How would you describe the work of BGaming’s design team on the final version of the game?

BGaming’s design team and our account manager did an outstanding job. They understood exactly what we wanted and turned our ideas into polished game assets. The right word to describe the entire process would be ‘smooth’. We half-jokingly thought combining fruits and football might be a crazy challenge, but BGaming made it look easy.

Reaction To The Launch Of Betovo Billion

6) How did your players react to Betovo Billion after the launch?

Day one, the lobby lit up. The custom look signaled exclusivity and our community jumped in. By the first weekend we saw repeat play build and longer sessions. VIPs picked it up quickly and the message was quite clear: this feels like Betovo. The game now holds a featured spot in the lobby for a reason.

7) What advantages does having a customized slot bring to Betovo compared to a standard game?

A standard game is a guest in our lobby. A custom title is the host. It wears our colours, speaks our voice, and treats VIPs like insiders. Familiar mechanics meet a new face, which drives more play and stickier habits.

8) In your opinion, what is the main value of customization for brand identity and player engagement?

A custom slot is a brand ambassador you can play. Recognition creates belonging. When a game feels made for your community, loyalty follows. It proves we go beyond off the shelf and invest in experiences that matter.

9) If you could describe Betovo Billion in three words, which would you choose?

Exclusive (thanks to BGaming!), high-octane, and unforgettable.

10) Do you plan to launch more customized projects with BGaming in the future?

Absolutely. From start to finish it was a joy, and BGaming made it smooth. We are already shaping what comes next, with an eye to giving each brand its own custom game. More exclusives are on the way.

11) Could you share any interesting facts, statistics, or other information about your company or your partnership with BGaming that you consider important to highlight in the publication?

Player response confirmed our hunch: extra effort is valued and doesn’t go unnoticed. Offer something unique and it resonates. This journey proved that innovation and personalization are worth the investment. We are more committed than ever to weaving exclusive content into our line-up. Do something different and player focused, and the results can be spectacular.