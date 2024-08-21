News

Boss Fight Books launches new season on Kickstarter

Four new "documentary-style" books about video games are in the works.
21 Aug 2024 12:01
Leah J. Williams
Image: Gabe Durham / Boss Fight Books

Book publisher Boss Fight Books has announced its seventh season of documentary-style books about video games, with four new titles set to arrive in the coming months. The campaign for these books has launched on Kickstarter and is already funded, meaning video game fans and those who enjoy deep dive histories will have plenty to pore over in future.

The first book of the new season is EverQuest by Matthew S. Smith. This will analyse the history and legacy of the 1999 MMORPG, tracing its origins through developer interviews, all the way from its launch to the “media firestorm around gaming addiction, and the real-money black market for EverQuest items that foretold the future of digital goods.”

New interviews with developers including Ryan Barker, Jeff Butler, Michelle Butler, Brian Canary and more will define this book, aiding new insights into the history of EverQuest, and how it helped to birth the modern idea of an MMORPG.

For now, that’s the only book revealed as part of Boss Fight Books: Season 7, but the publisher has promised more information in the coming weeks. The second of the four books will be detailed on 27 August 2024. This will be followed by a reveal for the third book on 3 September, and the fourth book on 10 September.

Read: A book fair is a great place to find a used copy of Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Boss Fight Books has confirmed this won’t be the only way to get the books in its latest seasonal drop, and those who wish to wait will be able to purchase these new releases at a later date.

That said, the company is keen to raise as much money as possible during its Kickstarter campaign, as a means to continue creating new works. Boss Fight Books is a small press project, and nobody else is charting video game history quite like it. For those who enjoy learning more about their favourite games, it’s a worthy company to support.

Individual ebook and physical copies for Season 7 books can be pledged for on Kickstarter now, with this money supporting Boss Fight Books in the launch of this season, and future seasons. Check out Kickstarter for more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

