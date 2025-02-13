Borderlands 4 is set to launch in September 2025

Borderlands 4 officially launches on 23 September 2025. The news arrived during the recent PlayStation State of Play broadcast, with Randy Varnell (Chief Creative Officer) and Randy Pitchford (Founder) of Gearbox Entertainment popping in to reveal big things on the way for the long-anticipated game.

First, a trailer showed off brand new gameplay, with combat seeming just as frantic and wild as in other Borderlands games. As you’d expect, this segment featured plenty of wild guns, including ones that shoot flames, electricity, and plasma. To survive in Borderlands 4, players will need to run, jump, and gun as they breeze through hordes of enemies across a variety of locales – plains, grassy terrains, jungles, sci-fi cities, beaches, and more.

The key call to arms for this game appears to be “Break Free” so you can expect plenty of shenanigans this go around.

While this State of Play trailer was only short, that’s for good reason. Gearbox Entertainment has now confirmed Borderlands 4 will get its own dedicated State of Play in Spring 2025 [Northern Hemisphere] with this set to reveal everything you need to know about combat, Vault Hunters, action skills, exploration, discovery, and “everything.”

Per Gearbox, Borderlands 4 is the studio’s most ambitious title to date, with improvements across the board. It appears the studio is wildly confident in the game, with its latest press release emphasising how much “ass” the team has been kicking.

“Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry, now even more BAJILLIONER! (Is that even a thing? Well, it is NOW.) Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter’s unique abilities,” Gearbox said of the game.

“Move across the Borderlands like never before – double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more – dealing death from every direction. Borderlands 4 is our most ambitious game to date, giving you more looting and shooting Mayhem than ever before. Our team has been kicking so much ass, and we cannot wait to share it with you!”

We’ll see much more of Borderlands 4 in the coming months, so stay tuned for more news.

