News

 > News > Xbox

Borderlands 4 is set to launch in September 2025

It's total mayhem.
13 Feb 2025 10:20
Leah J. Williams
borderlands 4 release date

PC

Image: Gearbox Entertainment

Share Icon

Borderlands 4 officially launches on 23 September 2025. The news arrived during the recent PlayStation State of Play broadcast, with Randy Varnell (Chief Creative Officer) and Randy Pitchford (Founder) of Gearbox Entertainment popping in to reveal big things on the way for the long-anticipated game.

First, a trailer showed off brand new gameplay, with combat seeming just as frantic and wild as in other Borderlands games. As you’d expect, this segment featured plenty of wild guns, including ones that shoot flames, electricity, and plasma. To survive in Borderlands 4, players will need to run, jump, and gun as they breeze through hordes of enemies across a variety of locales – plains, grassy terrains, jungles, sci-fi cities, beaches, and more.

The key call to arms for this game appears to be “Break Free” so you can expect plenty of shenanigans this go around.

While this State of Play trailer was only short, that’s for good reason. Gearbox Entertainment has now confirmed Borderlands 4 will get its own dedicated State of Play in Spring 2025 [Northern Hemisphere] with this set to reveal everything you need to know about combat, Vault Hunters, action skills, exploration, discovery, and “everything.”

Read: Borderlands 4 fans already have some wild plot theories

Per Gearbox, Borderlands 4 is the studio’s most ambitious title to date, with improvements across the board. It appears the studio is wildly confident in the game, with its latest press release emphasising how much “ass” the team has been kicking.

“Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry, now even more BAJILLIONER! (Is that even a thing? Well, it is NOW.) Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter’s unique abilities,” Gearbox said of the game.

“Move across the Borderlands like never before – double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more – dealing death from every direction. Borderlands 4 is our most ambitious game to date, giving you more looting and shooting Mayhem than ever before. Our team has been kicking so much ass, and we cannot wait to share it with you!”

We’ll see much more of Borderlands 4 in the coming months, so stay tuned for more news.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

crysis 4 crytek
?>
News

Crysis 4 on hold as Crytek lays off 15% of workforce

The Hunt: Showdown 1896 will be the primary focus of Crytek, moving forward.

Leah J. Williams
alan wake 2 remedy entertainment
?>
News

Alan Wake 2 hits two million sales, and is finally profitable for Remedy

Good art should always succeed.

Leah J. Williams
overboard sequel
?>
News

Inkle announces Expelled!, a spiritual sequel to Overboard!

Expelled! will feature very similar mechanics to its predecessor.

Leah J. Williams
Saros - Rahul Kohli
?>
News

Housemarque has announced Saros, starring Rahul Kohli

Housemarque's latest game, Saros, has been revealed as part of PlayStation's State of Play showcase.

Steph Panecasio
digimon story time stranger game
?>
News

Digimon Story: Time Stranger launches in 2025

The Digital World is once again in danger.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login