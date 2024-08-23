News

Borderlands 4 fans already have some wild plot theories

The first trailer for the upcoming game has sparked all sorts of theories.
23 Aug 2024 11:00
Leah J. Williams
borderlands 4 trailer

Image: Gearbox Software / 2K

During Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, 2K surprise-revealed the first trailer for Borderlands 4, sequel to the beloved franchise. Since then, social media has been rife with wild speculation and fan theories, as the trailer has been picked apart, and every frame analysed. While there’s no definitive answers hiding in this mysterious first look, that hasn’t stopped the debate.

Here’s the wildest fan theories about Borderlands 4 so far.

Will Lilith return in Borderlands 4?

The most obvious point of speculation leading from the new Borderlands 4 trailer is the potential return of powerful Siren, Lilith. In the trailer, we see Lilith’s Firehawk sign flaming in space, suggesting a phoenix-like return for the hero. At the end of Borderlands 3, she risks her life to save Pandora, and her fate is left unclear in the base game. (If you dig, you can find audio logs that suggest she’s actually alive.)

Based on this trailer, and the fact that Lilith has a habit of returning when you least expect her, fans have speculated that she’ll return in Borderlands 4, and will play a major part in the action.

Will Handsome Jack return in Borderlands 4?

Now, this theory is a bit wilder – and may have already been shot down. In the trailer, fans have spotted a vault symbol placed over a mask, in a manner that could tease the return of beloved villain, Handsome Jack. In creating such a charismatic and iconic villain, Gearbox Software really did create a rod for their own back – as Handsome Jack is so beloved that his absence in any Borderlands game is felt heavily.

While Borderlands 3 attempted to create equally-loved villains in Troy and Tyreen Calypso, they couldn’t quite live up to the legacy of Handsome Jack.

Having Handsome Jack return in Borderlands 4 would certainly be appreciated – as long as the story makes sense. Some fans have speculated there could be a “multiverse” plot in Borderlands 4, off the back of recent cinematic adventures from Marvel and DC, while others have claimed there could still be a way for the “real” Handsome Jack to return. (An easy explanation would be the simplest – Borderlands‘ New-U Stations revive players, so why not revive Handsome Jack?)

All that said, this theory may have already been shot down – as Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Software, has claimed the image of a vault symbol and mask doesn’t refer to Handsome Jack, but “something far more dangerous and sinister.”

The Eridians could play a greater role in this game

the eridians borderlands 4
Image: Gearbox Software / 2K

The Eridians of Borderlands are an ancient race whose Vaults are the most coveted treasures in the world of the game. While they’re believed to be largely extinct, players will often encounter Eridians in the final stages of each Borderlands game, as the powerful bosses guarding their Vaults.

Based on hints of a crashing planet, strange structures, and a bio-mechanical arm in the trailer, it’s speculated that players could soon learn more about the Eridians, and their mysterious civilisation. While the Eridians are compelling enemies, they’ve never quite taken centre stage in Borderlands – so there would be ample opportunity for them to do so in this game.

“He is watching”

Towards the end of the new trailer for Borderlands 4, symbols and images flash on screen. Fans have decoded these messages using a cypher, and they believe they say: “HE IS WATCHING” and “BREAK FREE.” While this is yet to be confirmed, should this prove to be the real meaning behind the messages, it’s incredibly ominous.

“He” suggests the villain of the game will be a singular man, with the “break free” also suggesting an overlord or maniac ruler of sorts – perhaps an Eridian ruler, taking other clues into account. Of course, that’s a lot to draw from two phrases, but the possibilities here are very tantalising.

For now, that encompasses the full scope of Borderlands 4 fan theories, but there’s likely much more to come in the months ahead. As announced by 2K and Gearbox Software, Borderlands 4 will launch in 2025, which means there’s lots of time for speculation until then. Stay tuned for more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

