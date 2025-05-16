Bandai Namco’s Blue Protocol has been resurrected for western launch

Bandai Namco’s anime-style MMORPG Blue Protocol was unceremoniously shut down in Japan in February 2025, and its western release was officially cancelled. Now, it appears one of these decisions has been reversed, as the game will now launch for PC and mobile in Europe, North America, Latin America, and other regions around the world.

As reported by Eurogamer, while Blue Protocol was shut down and its wider release cancelled around August 2024, several months later, the game was picked up by the Tencent-backed studio, Bokura. While under this studio, it picked up a new name – Blue Protocol: Star Resonance – and now, it’s being prepared for a formal launch.

It appears the new version of Blue Protocol has been revamped somewhat, with the hopes it will attract the audience it failed to gather in Japan. As reported in late 2024, service for the original version of the game was shut down as the team believed it was not able to satisfy its audience as intended.

“We know there has been great anticipation for BP since the first announcement of the game,” the studio said. “We wanted to deliver an experience that is like stepping into the world of anime, and we have been challenging ourselves to create a world where each and every player can enjoy adventures as the main character of the anime.”

“We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you. We deeply apologise for the sudden announcement.”

Per a newly-released trailer, the game will now get a second wind, allowing keen players all over the globe to play Blue Protocol as intended. While the initial decision to shut down service may prove to be sound, it’s likely the game’s initial cancellation and subsequent revival will inspire interest, or at least, a higher profile. It’s fairly rare that a cancelled game is given a second chance, and Blue Protocol is a novelty for that reason.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance – Announcement Trailer

Anyone who’s curious about this game, and the idea of experiencing the formerly ‘forbidden fruit’ of Bandai Namco will have a chance to play Blue Protocol: Star Resonance when it launches later in 2025.