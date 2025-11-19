News > News > PC

Black Ops 7 Streamers Slam SBMM as “Cranked Up” Despite Treyarch’s Reassurances

19 Nov 2025 7:24
Jamie Davis
sbmm bo7

PC

Share Icon

Large Call of Duty streamers are venting frustration over skill based matchmaking (SBMM) in Black Ops 7, claiming it’s as punishing as ever. This is despite Treyarch insisting the system remains dialled back in most playlists.

Launched on November 14, Black Ops 7 promised a shift with “Open Matchmaking,” where skill is only minimally considered in Quick Play and Open playlists, while strict SBMM is confined to a single Standard mode.

SBMM’s Long Shadow in CoD

SBMM has plagued CoD since Modern Warfare 2019, leading to player base backlash, punishing high performers with endless sweatfests while protecting casuals, often at the expense of fun. The Black Ops 7’s beta felt promising, but post launch indicates either unadjusted player skill ceilings or subtle backend changes. Some counter that without heavy SBMM, lobbies naturally fill with dedicated players, exposing average skills.

Treyarch has responded on their X page to reassure fans.

Streamers Complain

Yet, just days into launch, influencers like Swagg declared “SBMM is cranked,” likening his lobbies to “leveling up against Shotzy and Scump”.

We have JoeWo stating hes on diffferent server basically with the level of players he coming across.

Havok, who is an ex-professional of the title, is even feeling the pressure.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

sony black friday
?>
News

Sony To Offer Mega PS5 Deals For Black Friday 2025

Sony is slashing PS5 prices a week early for Black Friday 2025, with the PS5 Slim digital edition hitting £299.99…

Jamie Davis
roblox
?>
News

Roblox Rolls Out Mandatory Facial Age Checks to Block Kids from Chatting with Adults

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform with over 150 million daily active users, is implementing mandatory facial age estimation to…

Jamie Davis
streamer awards
?>
News

Streamer Awards 2025: Full Nominee List and Voting Guide

The Streamer Awards 2025, celebrating the best in live streaming across platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, return for another…

Jamie Davis
game awards
?>
News

The Game Awards 2025: Nominees Revealed

The excitement is building for The Game Awards (TGA) 2025, with the complete slate of nominees now public just weeks…

Jamie Davis
b6 eastwood
?>
News

Battlefield 6 Eastwood Map Is Already Sparking Outrage

Battlefield 6 players aren't holding back, with the game's highly anticipated Eastwood map set to hit servers on November 18,…

Jamie Davis