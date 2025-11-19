Black Ops 7 Streamers Slam SBMM as “Cranked Up” Despite Treyarch’s Reassurances

Large Call of Duty streamers are venting frustration over skill based matchmaking (SBMM) in Black Ops 7, claiming it’s as punishing as ever. This is despite Treyarch insisting the system remains dialled back in most playlists.

Launched on November 14, Black Ops 7 promised a shift with “Open Matchmaking,” where skill is only minimally considered in Quick Play and Open playlists, while strict SBMM is confined to a single Standard mode.

SBMM’s Long Shadow in CoD

SBMM has plagued CoD since Modern Warfare 2019, leading to player base backlash, punishing high performers with endless sweatfests while protecting casuals, often at the expense of fun. The Black Ops 7’s beta felt promising, but post launch indicates either unadjusted player skill ceilings or subtle backend changes. Some counter that without heavy SBMM, lobbies naturally fill with dedicated players, exposing average skills.

Treyarch has responded on their X page to reassure fans.

We've been keeping an eye on Multiplayer matchmaking conversations and want to assure everyone of a few things:



➡️ All of our Open Playlists use Open Matchmaking and Persistent Lobbies and we remain committed to that approach.



➡️ Quick Play uses the same Open Matchmaking, where… — Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 16, 2025

Streamers Complain

Yet, just days into launch, influencers like Swagg declared “SBMM is cranked,” likening his lobbies to “leveling up against Shotzy and Scump”.

We have JoeWo stating hes on diffferent server basically with the level of players he coming across.

Havok, who is an ex-professional of the title, is even feeling the pressure.