Black Friday 2023: The best PS4 and PS5 deals from the PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store has kicked off Black Friday 2023 early, with a range of solid deals on new release PS4 and PS5 games. While technically Black Friday begins later in November, these early offers are all pretty meaty, and should tempt you ahead of the real start of blockbuster sales season.

Headlining the PlayStation Store Black Friday 2023 deals are a range of the year’s best games, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage already going for 20%, at AUD $63.96, Resident Evil 4 going for a whopping 43% off at AUD $56.97, and Street Fighter 6 going for 44% off at AUD $55.97.

Final Fantasy 16 has also received its first major discount – it’s going for AUD $68.97. The Crew Motorfest is also on sale for AUD $59.97, and there’s plenty of other recent hits included in the latest PlayStation Store sales lineup.

Here’s the full roundup of every great deal included in the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday 2023 sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars (AUD$). Check your local version of the PlayStation Store for equivalent sale prices.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4 | PS5) – $63.96 $79.95 (-20%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-20%) Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $28.73 $114.95 (-75%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-75%) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)

(PS4) – (-67%) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4 | PS5) – $43.98 $109.95 (-60%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-60%) Crash Bandicoot 4 (PS4 | PS5) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-67%) Crusader Kings 3 (PS5) – $41.97 $69.95 (-40%)

(PS5) – (-40%) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 | PS5) – $41.97 $69.95 (-40%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-40%) Dead Island 2 Gold Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $87.57 $145.96 (-40%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-40%) Diablo IV (PS4 | PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-40%) Disney Dreamlight Valley (PS4 | PS5) – $31.46 $44.95 (-30%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-30%) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4 | PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-50%) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5) – $26.58 $69.95 (-62%)

(PS5) – (-62%) Final Fantasy 16 (PS5) – $68.97 $114.95 (-40%)

(PS5) – (-40%) God of War Ragnarok (PS4 | PS5) – $77.46 $124.95 (-38%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-38%) Gotham Knights (PS5) – $27.48 $109.95 (-75%)

(PS5) – (-75%) High On Life (PS4 | PS5) – $28.96 $59.95 (-35%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-35%) Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)

(PS5) – (-40%) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)

(PS5) – (-40%) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4 | PS5) – $26.98 $89.95 (-70%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-70%) Lies of P (PS4 | PS5) – $67.96 $84.95 (-20%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-20%) Lords of the Fallen (PS5) – $75.56 $107.95 (-30%)

(PS5) – (-30%) Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS5) – $32.98 $109.95 (-70%)

(PS5) – (-70%) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) – $55.07 $94.95 (-42%)

(PS5) – (-42%) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 | PS5) – $47.47 $94.95 (-50%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-50%) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4) – $19.99 $99.95 (-80%)

(PS4) – (-80%) Monster Hunter Rise (PS4 | PS5) – $37.97 $75.95 (-50%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-50%) Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) – $79.96 $109.95 (-30%)

(PS5) – (-30%) NBA 2K24 (PS5) – $59.97 $119.95 (-50%)

(PS5) – (-50%) No Man’s Sky (PS4 | PS5) – $34.97 $69.95 (-50%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-50%) Payday 3 (PS5) – $47.96 $59.95 (-20%)

(PS5) – (-20%) Remnant 2 (PS5) – $48.96 $69.95 (-30%)

(PS5) – (-30%) Resident Evil 4 (PS4 | PS5) – $56.97 $99.95 (-43%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-43%) Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $79.06 $112.95 (-30%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-30%) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 | PS5) – $13.99 $69.95 (-80%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-80%) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)

(PS5) – (-40%) Street Fighter 6 (PS4 | PS5) – $55.97 $99.95 (-44%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-44%) The Callisto Protocol (PS4 | PS5) – $34.98 $99.95 (-65%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-65%) The Crew Motorfest (PS4 | PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-40%) The Elder Scrolls Online (PS4 | PS5) – $10.48 $34.95 (-70%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-70%) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS4 | PS5) – $42.96 $54.95 (-20%)

(PS4 | PS5) – (-20%) WWE 2K23 (PS4 | PS5) – $39.58 $119.95 (-67%)

