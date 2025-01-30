Quantic Dream’s Beyond: Two Souls is being adapted for TV

Quantic Dream’s Beyond: Two Souls is officially being adapted for TV, with Elliot Page’s Pageboy Productions acquiring the adaptation rights. Per a report from Deadline, the series is currently in early development, and it’s expected to follow the game’s narrative, which features a young woman named Jodie exploring her soul connection with a strange entity known as Aiden.

Beyond: Two Souls was fairly pioneering in its time, thanks to its unique, non-linear storytelling, and for its use of talented performers. Elliot Page starred as Jodie in the adventure, and was joined by the ever-brilliant Willem Dafoe, with both actors carrying the game’s wild story incredibly well. They were also supported by complex motion-capture technology, which was far less common in video games at the time.

It’s clear creating this video game had a great impact on Page. Speaking to Deadline, he described it as a challenging and fulfilling role, and one that stuck with him.

“Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career,” he said. “The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers.”

Per Matt Jordan Smith, Pageboy’s head of development and production, the upcoming adaptation aims to “honour the game’s legacy while inviting fresh perspectives.” It’s set to explore notions of freedom and choice, as well as questions of survival, and how “split-second decisions can alter not just our lives, but the lives of others.”

Quantic Dream’s David Cage has expressed excitement about the upcoming adaptation, praising Page’s work on the original game, and his ideas for the TV adaptation.

“Beyond: Two Souls is a very special game for millions of players around the world who were moved by the story of Jodie and Aiden, and their journey in life and beyond. I know that Elliot has all the talent and instinct to make it something really unique on TV,” he said.

We expect to hear much more about the TV series in the coming years, as Pageboy Productions works on adapting its unique premise. With Elliot Page overseeing production, there’s every chance it’ll live up to the Beyond: Two Souls legacy.