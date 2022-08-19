Bethesda Steam Sale, Redfall panel kicks off Quakecon 2022

On 19 August 2022, QuakeCon began its 2022 proceedings – featuring a range of programs including interactive shows, discussion about upcoming and existing Bethesda games, and developer interviews.

The first day of the convention saw Arkane Austin discussing the upcoming co-op vampire first-person shooter – Redfall, specifically, a look at some of the game’s atmospheric open world features, lore that reveals Redfall’s sci-fi spin on vampires, and some of the skills available to the four player characters. Along with this was a panel for the upcoming Fallout 76 update – Expeditions: The Pitt, and a return of the QuakeCon dirty keyboard contest.

For those that missed it, a VOD of the stream is available at https://www.twitch.tv/bethesda.

QuakeCon 2022 also went live alongside a Steam sale on a range of Bethesda and id Software games, including their newer titles such as Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Doom Eternal, as well as numerous other older releases.

Additionally, classic games from the studio and publisher duo were added to Xbox’s PC Game Pass service, with others going on sale (or being made free) on the Microsoft Store until the end of August:

Now available on PC Game Pass

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Quake 4

Wolfenstein 3D

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Unlock all Champions in Quake Champions via a Game Pass Perk

Free on the Microsoft Store:

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall

Quake Champions

Of course, it wouldn’t be QuakeCon without news for the eponymous first-person shooter. The re-release of the original Quake, also available through Game Pass and Steam (and is currently on sale), is receiving an update that includes an official implementation of the game mode, Threewave Capture the Flag (CTF).

Threewave CTF originally saw light as a mod for Quake, and would set the stage for multiplayer shooters with its unique spin on classic shooter gameplay. The update is available now with all its original features – the iconic grappling hook, nine levels and unique power-ups. A full list of the update’s changes is available on the game’s Steam page.

The ongoing annual Quake Pro League also continues from August 18-20, with the 2022 Quake Pro League World Championship running concurrently to QuakeCon 2022. The World Championship sees 24 players face off in a double-elimination 24-person bracket, with the specifics of the tournament on the World Championship details page.

QuakeCon 2022 supports a variety of charity initiatives – Dallas Pets Alive, FOUR PAWS, and the ACLU, which viewers can donate to directly, or via the stream on Twitch over the course of the online convention. More information and details are available on the official Bethesda news page.