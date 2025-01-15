Behind The Sims: Everything announced in 25th anniversary livestream

The latest Behind the Sims showcase was a relatively low key event, with a handful of new announcements and teasers laid out for the weeks ahead. We got word of a MySims port for PC, as well as new base game updates for The Sims 4. There was also a bunch of new Kits announced, including ones created in collaboration with The Sims 4 creators and streamers.

Here’s the rundown of all the news from the Behind The Sims 25th Anniversary livestream.

Brand new Sims 4 Kits are on the way

The biggest announcement of Behind The Sims is that three new Kits are on the way. On 16 January, keen players will be able to grab the Secret Sanctuary and Casanova Cave Kits, which include “a mix of Build Buy and Create a Sim items inspired by iconic Sims characters” as well as the Comfy Gamer Kit, which includes gaming accessories, and has been designed in collaboration with Sims content creator lilsimsie.

More creator-developed Kits are also on the way for The Sims 4, with the next two being Myshunosun’s Cozy Kitsch and Trillyke’s Sweet Slumber Party. “These Kits are full of vibrant colours and mid-century modern designs along with the elevated sleepwear and sleepover options.” In future, there will also be new Creator Kits designed by Pierism, Madlen, aharris00britney, and Syboulette.

New updates are coming to The Sims 4 (base game)

Over at The Sims Lab, the team has been cooking a range of new updates for all players. As announced during Behind The Sims, the base Sims 4 is getting a new update today introducing a fresh main menu which centres a player’s save file (rather than DLC). This update also introduces renovated looks for a bunch of iconic townie homes, including the Goth, Caliente, and Landgraab lots.

As announced, there will also be a new base game update launching on 4 February 2025 that introduces new hairs and basic clothing, to keep options fresh all players. This includes new turtlenecks, bodysuits, jackets, jeans, bike shorts, sandals, pearls, sneakers, and more. A handful of new Build Buy items are included in this update, including new windows, doors, wood finishes for cabinets, and a pirate ship for kids to play on.

‘Blast from the Past’ Event will introduce fan-favourite Sims items

An upcoming Sims 4 Blast From The Past event will allow players to earn rewards inspired by past Sims games. There’s special collectible milk cartons, including one featuring the iconic “Bella Goth is missing” ad, a banquet table, a new Dina Caliente-inspired dress, inflatable furniture, and the iconic pop up cake from The Sims (which typically contains a burlesque dancer). This event is expected to launch on 4 February 2025.

We got a possible new look at Project Rene

While discussing what The Sims Labs team has been up to, host Mersea spoke over an image that appears to be from a new Sims project – possibly the long-gestating Project Rene. While the image was not addressed, Mersea spoke about players testing new Sims experiences, thanking them for their contributions.

If this is the first proper look at Project Rene – and this remains speculation – it could confirm the game will be much like The Sims Online in approach, allowing users to chat together in a virtual Sims world. Within the image, we see users controlling Sims in a town of sorts, with speech bubbles representing their dialogue.

Of course, this image could also be something else entirely, but it’s a very compelling teaser, regardless.

The MySims: Cozy Bundle is coming to PC

As a nice treat for Sims players on PC, the recently-released MySims: Cozy Bundle will be coming to PC. Previously, it was a Nintendo Switch exclusive. This version of the game launches on 18 March 2025.

Future celebrations, teasers, and more

Other announcements made during the latest Behind The Sims include:

New lighting features and in-game gifts are coming to The Sims Freeplay.

New 25th anniversary Sims merchandise is coming to the official Sims store on 5 February 2025 .

. On 4 February 2025, there will be a 25th Birthday Celebration livestream, which will last for 25 hours. The livestream will be accompanied by the beginning of the Sims 4 event, the free base game content drop, and more.

In addition, EA and Maxis teased a new “Motherlode Season” for The Sims, beginning on 6 February, and noted something will also happen on 25 February. This particular event was only teased with a pair of eyes, indicating it’ll be something to watch.

You can catch up with the Behind The Sims 25th Anniversary livestream on YouTube.