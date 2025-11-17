News > News > PC

Battlefield 6 Eastwood Map Is Already Sparking Outrage

Jamie Davis
Battlefield 6 players aren’t holding back, with the game’s highly anticipated Eastwood map set to hit servers on November 18, the community is already up in arms over what appears to be a glaring design flaw in Conquest mode.

People are venting on Reddit and social media, calling it a potential dealbreaker.

New Eastwood map. Four of the five objectives are a hop, skip, and a jump from HQ. Also, HQs are almost the size of the playable area when combined.
byu/FPS_Junkie inBattlefield6

This all ties into Season 1’s second big update, which kicked off back on October 28 with the launch of Blackwell Fields. The November drop brings Eastwood, a fresh, limited time Sabotage mode, new weapons, and extras to keep players engaged. Then, on December 9, we get the Winter Offensive finale, including a snowy map, event dates, and even a Pickaxe melee. This looks to be a solid roadmap on paper for the title, but if Eastwood bombs like some fear, this could be an issue for future drops.

Conquest Objectives Clustered

The issues are in Conquest, where four out of five capture points are positioned right up against the team HQs, giving one side what feels like an unfair spawn camp advantage. A Reddit post broke it down exactly. Not only are the positioned flags basically right next to your own base, but the HQs themselves are massive, taking up half the playable space when you factor in both teams.

This isn’t isolated drama, either. Remember Blackwell Fields from the Season 1 opener? That one’s been called the worst map in franchise history for being too linear and, weirdly, open in spots. The community feels that Battlefield 6 is shrinking its playgrounds to chase the Call of Duty crowd, ditching the 40 minute mega battles for quicker adrenaline rushes.

DICE has time to tweak before launch, so shift those points or scale up the HQs.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

