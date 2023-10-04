Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch delayed to December 2023

Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch has been delayed from its original October launch date, all the way to 1 December 2023, as a result of quality concerns. Warner Bros. Games announced the delay on Twitter, outlining a need to push the collection back to ensure fans get the “best possible experience” from the upcoming Nintendo Switch port.

“More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch,” the Twitter announcement read. “We apologise to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience.”

As previously announced, the Batman: Arkham Trilogy collection for Switch includes three massive games: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. Given Asylum and City both hail from the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era, it’s likely they’ll run just fine on the comparatively-powered Nintendo Switch.

While currently unconfirmed, it may be Arkham Knight that’s led to the collection’s two-month delay – as it launched in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One era, and requires more powerful hardware to run. As one of the most gorgeous titles of this era in gaming, the Nintendo Switch likely faces a tough challenge in rendering its rain-soaked cities and sleek Batmobile-riding gameplay.

For now, Warner Bros. Games has not confirmed the exact reason for the delay – but there is hope the two-month sojourn will allow the Batman: Arkham Trilogy to launch in a fit state. All three games in the series are fantastic adventures with strong legacies, well worth experiencing.

Asylum redefined what superhero video games could be, and arguably paved the way for future blockbusters like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. City cemented the franchise as a heavy-hitter, expanding the world of Asylum and its mythology. Arkham Knight continued the award-winning series with a twisting plot and a massively expanded open world, reaching impressive new heights as it drew the Arkham narrative to a close.

It’s a series certainly worth discovering on Nintendo Switch – or replaying, if you haven’t jumped into these games in a while. It’s always worth remembering just how groundbreaking Asylum truly was, at the very least. While you’ll have to wait a bit longer to play through these games on Switch, there’s hope the newly-announced delay will ensure a worthy, high quality release.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy launches for Nintendo Switch on 1 December 2023.