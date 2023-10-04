Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch delayed to December 2023

Batman: Arkham Trilogy for
“More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on
As previously announced, the Batman: Arkham Trilogy collection for Switch includes three massive games: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. Given Asylum and City both hail from the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era, it’s likely they’ll run just fine on the comparatively-powered
While currently unconfirmed, it may be Arkham Knight that’s led to the collection’s two-month delay – as it launched in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One era, and requires more powerful hardware to run. As one of the most gorgeous titles of this era in gaming, the
For now, Warner Bros. Games has not confirmed the exact reason for the delay – but there is hope the two-month sojourn will allow the Batman: Arkham Trilogy to launch in a fit state. All three games in the series are fantastic adventures with strong legacies, well worth experiencing.
Asylum redefined what superhero video games could be, and arguably paved the way for future blockbusters like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. City cemented the franchise as a heavy-hitter, expanding the world of Asylum and its mythology. Arkham Knight continued the award-winning series with a twisting plot and a massively expanded open world, reaching impressive new heights as it drew the Arkham narrative to a close.
It’s a series certainly worth discovering on
Batman: Arkham Trilogy launches for