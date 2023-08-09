Baldur’s Gate 3 patch fixes underwear and genital glitches

The latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, with over 300 fixes in the update – including a much-needed correction for a very particular wardrobe malfunction. Alongside standard patches for game crashes and minor bugs, developer Larian Studios has pointed out the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch has addressed issues with genitals clipping through clothes and armour.

‘We saw a video floating around on the internet this week of… an unintentional gnome sorcerer wardrobe malfunction, and have kindly asked them to cover up while descending into the Underdark,’ Larian announced.

As detailed, it appears male gnome sorcerers had their underwear missing by default, which led to some rather unfortunate and unintended exposure in the wild. Likewise, some githyanki characters with Penises C and D types couldn’t wear armour correctly, and their genitals were showing in regular gameplay.

Following the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update, these issues should be well addressed, with clothing now accurately covering every character, ensuring decency in the Forgotten Realms.

Larian Studios is currently working to address these issues as they pop up, with new patch notes likely to drop with some frequency over the coming weeks. Here’s everything the latest game update addresses, per patch notes shared by Larian Studios via Steam.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Hotfix #2 Patch Notes

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when reloading a savegame made mid-dialogue.

Fixed being unable to enter the Shadowfell if you saved while the prompt was on screen.

Fixed a crash caused by the UI.

Fixed a potential crash when saving while standing on a surface during combat or in Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed a rare blocker when loading a savegame made in camp that would cause a party member to spawn outside of camp.

Fixed a potential crash when choosing to stop listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when applying dye to an item outside of the inventory or through non-conventional means, such as the Reward panel.

Fixed a potential multiplayer crash when the client touches the transponder on the nautiloid and leaves the party, and then the host tries to open Party View.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game trying to load the Character Creation UI when you are no longer in Character Creation.

Fixed a potential crash related to the tooltips of items that grant skill advantages but don’t have an owner.

Fixed a rare PhysX crash.

Fixed a rare crash related to moving items.

Multiplayer

Fixed long fade-outs when listening in on dialogues in multiplayer.

Gameplay

Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing.

Male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.

Fixed an infinite loop that could occur with spells like Minor Illusion, where the enemy and the illusion would repeatedly enter and leave combat.

Fixed necromites not joining the combat with Ketheric.

Fixed enemies on the upper floor of Moonrise entering combat with those on the lower floor.

Fixed Voss’ dragon reappearing after the githyanki scene near the Mountain Pass.

Fixed a book in Moonrise Towers showing an internal variable name instead of the correct content.

Fixed an issue preventing the boss fight with Ketheric from progressing.

UI

Removed the version number that was below the minimap.

Improved UI stability by preventing possible crashes and possible savegame corruption.

Engine

Fixed issues with rendering on Vulkan when minimising the game.

Added additional multiplayer servers and server scaling support.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong refresh rates to be applied if the game was not running in fullscreen.

Cinematics