Baldur’s Gate 3 wins GOTY at the 2024 New York Game Awards

Baldur's Gate 3 has picked up yet another GOTY award win to kick off 2024.
25 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 xbox series x/s consoles release

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken out two top prizes at the 2024 New York Game Awards, nabbing the coveted Game of the Year Award, alongside the Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game. The win continues a streak for developer Larian Studios, which has claimed a number of accolades over the last few months, including the GOTY at The Game Awards 2023.

The New York Game Awards, as overseen by the New York Videogame Critics Circle, are designed to recognise the best games, actors, and journalists currently working in the global games industry, with a focus on outstanding achievement and impact.

The Critics Circle tends to focus on innovative work in the games industry, and frequently collaborates with games industry leaders for programs focused on encouraging art and creativity – including specific tracks for young people aspiring towards a career in games.

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

The annual New York Games Awards are a chance for the team to celebrate video games in all their forms, and to recognise innovation leaders in the industry. This year, as well as Baldur’s Gate 3, titles including Alan Wake 2, Hi-Fi Rush, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Resident Evil 4 were also recognised.

Notably, Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment appeared virtually to collect Alan Wake 2‘s award for Best World during the show, decked out in motion capture gear. While not much was revealed, it appears Remedy is now working on DLC for Alan Wake 2 – and that Lake’s character Alex Casey will appear in some capacity (although it should be noted the voice actor for Alex Casey, James McCaffrey, sadly passed away in late 2023).

Here’s the full list of award winners from the 2024 New York Game Awards.

New York Game Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year Baldur’s Gate 3

Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game Chants of Sennaar

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a GameBaldur’s Gate 3

Statue of Liberty Award for Best WorldAlan Wake 2

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a GameHi-Fi Rush

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game – Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game – Asgard’s Wrath 2

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids GameSuper Mario Bros. Wonder

A-Train Award for Best Mobile GameHonkai: Star Rail

Freedom Tower Award for Best RemakeResident Evil 4

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year – Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull Esports)

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden GemSlay the Princess

NYC GWB Award for Best DLCCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism – Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient – Neil Druckmann

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

