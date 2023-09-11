Baldur’s Gate 3 director hasn’t ruled out DLC expansions

Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven to be phenomenally popular over the last month, breaking records for developer Larian Studios, and dominating conversations in the world of gaming. Amidst this viral popularity, Larian has been steadily working on new patches and updates for the game, making tweaks and changes to character plots, romances, and features along the way. While most of this work has focused on improving an already great game, Larian Studios director Swen Vincke has now teased the possibility of the studio also working on expansion content.

In a new interview posted to the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Vincke made clear that Larian is currently working on post-launch improvements for Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as another mystery title in development, but did confirm that thoughts about post-launch DLC for BG3 were circling.

“You could do different things in [the DLC], so it doesn’t have to be necessarily at the end of the game,” Vincke said. “There’s different ways that you can do that … You’d need different stakes, different environments, different protagonists and antagonists, but [it’s] not undoable. Different.”

Given the continued popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, expansion content would certainly keep players on the hook. With some sharing dissatisfaction with the game’s fairly abrupt ending (in some playthroughs), there could also be opportunity for further closure. That said, some character paths do have definitive end points, so it’s fair to see why Vincke believes creating a DLC expansion would be complex.

There’s also the matter that Baldur’s Gate 3 is already a massive game in its own right. Players can easily spend hundreds of hours exploring its world, venturing into every nook and cranny, chatting to every NPC, and working through a range of dense side quests. Additional content may allow players to continue diving deeply into this world, but realistically, there’s plenty to engage with even without the inclusion of potential DLC content.

With Larian Studios already splitting focus between improvements to Baldur’s Gate 3 and its upcoming, unannounced title, there’s likely little room for additional storytelling. There’s also the matter that Larian is actively working to improve the ending to BG3, providing more closure for players and ensuring that character arcs wind down in satisfying ways.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 would certainly be appreciated – but there’s also beauty in the game having a final, well-earned ending. For now, Larian is not discounting the possibility of post-game DLC content, although it’s best not to hold your breath for an imminent announcement.