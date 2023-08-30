News

 > News > Xbox

Baldur’s Gate 3 players to get ‘better closure’ in Act 3 update

A new update for Baldur's Gate 3 will feature changes for Karlach's story arc.
30 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
karlach baldur's gate 3 ending update

PC

Image: Larian Studios

Share Icon

Larian Studios has announced the next phase of changes for Baldur’s Gate 3, with a range updates, fixes, and improvements set to launch in a second major game patch. While currently undated, Larian has announced this patch is “just around the corner” – and that’ll bring a host of much-needed tweaks to the adventure.

Notably, it will also include additional content, in the form of a new epilogue ending for Karlach. As stated by Larian, the game’s second patch will provide “better closure to the story’s final act” with a “more fleshed-out ending” for the hero.

“We’ve started expanding the epilogues and you’ll see the first results of that in Patch 2 with the addition of a new optional ending with Karlach,” the studio announced. “It’s fiery, poignant, and gives her the ending she deserves.”

Larian has also promised to continue implementing player feedback along the way, with changes already planned for mid-game player customisation, and improvements to co-op gameplay. Along the way, it’s likely even more late-game content will be implemented – including some content left on the cutting room floor.

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide: Tips and Early Game Advice for Beginners

As discovered by players dredging the game’s files, Baldur’s Gate 3, like any game, has cut content. Per comments made by Larian in its latest blog, this content had been cut for a reason – but fan enthusiasm over some of these discoveries means this content will be revisited in future.

“What’s been datamined is not really cut content but content that we didn’t want to release because we didn’t think it worked,” Larian explained. “We’re pretty strict with ourselves and our ideas. If it isn’t good – if it isn’t fun to play – it doesn’t make it into the game.”

“One of the reasons why we trimmed the epilogue is because we were afraid the ending cinematics were becoming too long and would detract from the epicness of the experience. But clearly, not everyone agrees with us! So we’re going to do something about it.”

In future, the studio will begin re-implementing some of this found content, restoring it to flesh out the game’s ending and epilogue, and provide a more satisfying conclusion to players. This new content, combined with a range of planned bug fixes and performance improvements, aims to overhaul the game’s final act, and ensure the story concludes with the poignance expected.

Stay tuned for news on when the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch will arrive.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
shadow gambit the cursed crew mimimi games
?>
News

Shadow Gambit, Desperados developer announces closure after 15 years in operation

Mimimi Games had just released Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew to strong reviews.

Leah J. Williams
stray gods erika ishii hermes pax aus 2023
?>
News

PAX Aus 2023: Erika Ishii, Ben Prendergast, Jenny Yokobori, and more join the show

Ishii will be the PAX Aus 2023 Storytime speaker, kicking off the show.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty tomb raider lara croft
?>
News

Lara Croft is joining Call of Duty as a playable operator

Croft appears in her classic guise, complete with long braided ponytail and turquoise tank.

Leah J. Williams
Untitled Goose Game Australian Interactive Games Fund National Cultural Policy
?>
News

New game from Untitled Goose Game studio to be published by Panic

House House has promised something 'totally different' for its next adventure.

Leah J. Williams
stray gods game
?>
News

Victoria introduces new $15 million games and VFX rebate

The Victorian Digital Screen Rebate will provide an additional rebate for games and VFX projects with over $500k in expenditure.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login