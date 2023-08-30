Baldur’s Gate 3 players to get ‘better closure’ in Act 3 update

Larian Studios has announced the next phase of changes for Baldur’s Gate 3, with a range updates, fixes, and improvements set to launch in a second major game patch. While currently undated, Larian has announced this patch is “just around the corner” – and that’ll bring a host of much-needed tweaks to the adventure.

Notably, it will also include additional content, in the form of a new epilogue ending for Karlach. As stated by Larian, the game’s second patch will provide “better closure to the story’s final act” with a “more fleshed-out ending” for the hero.

“We’ve started expanding the epilogues and you’ll see the first results of that in Patch 2 with the addition of a new optional ending with Karlach,” the studio announced. “It’s fiery, poignant, and gives her the ending she deserves.”

Larian has also promised to continue implementing player feedback along the way, with changes already planned for mid-game player customisation, and improvements to co-op gameplay. Along the way, it’s likely even more late-game content will be implemented – including some content left on the cutting room floor.

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide: Tips and Early Game Advice for Beginners

As discovered by players dredging the game’s files, Baldur’s Gate 3, like any game, has cut content. Per comments made by Larian in its latest blog, this content had been cut for a reason – but fan enthusiasm over some of these discoveries means this content will be revisited in future.

“What’s been datamined is not really cut content but content that we didn’t want to release because we didn’t think it worked,” Larian explained. “We’re pretty strict with ourselves and our ideas. If it isn’t good – if it isn’t fun to play – it doesn’t make it into the game.”

“One of the reasons why we trimmed the epilogue is because we were afraid the ending cinematics were becoming too long and would detract from the epicness of the experience. But clearly, not everyone agrees with us! So we’re going to do something about it.”

In future, the studio will begin re-implementing some of this found content, restoring it to flesh out the game’s ending and epilogue, and provide a more satisfying conclusion to players. This new content, combined with a range of planned bug fixes and performance improvements, aims to overhaul the game’s final act, and ensure the story concludes with the poignance expected.

Stay tuned for news on when the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch will arrive.