BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken out the top prize at the BAFTA Games Awards 2024.
12 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken out a grand total of five BAFTAs at the BAFTA Game Awards 2024, including the top prize for Best Game of the Year. Going into the show, it was one of the most nominated games, alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and more.

The BAFTA Games Awards are designed to recognise excellence in game development, and the talent working behind the scenes. Each game nominated was incredibly well-deserving, particularly given the sheer scope and talent shown off in the games of last year.

Here’s the full list of winners for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Winners

ANIMATION

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush[WINNER]
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2[WINNER]
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

BEST GAME

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3[WINNER]
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

BRITISH GAME

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder[WINNER]
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

DEBUT GAME

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
  • Venba [WINNER]
  • Viewfinder

EVOLVING GAME

  • Cyberpunk 2077 [WINNER]
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man’s Sky

FAMILY

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia [WINNER]
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

GAME DESIGN

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver [WINNER]
  • Dredge
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder

MULTIPLAYER

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]

MUSIC

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

NARRATIVE

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • Dredge
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder [WINNER]

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Amelia Tyler as Narrator (Baldur’s Gate 3)
  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) [WINNER]
  • Neil Newbon as Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)
  • Samantha Béart as Karlach (Baldur’s Gate 3)
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Andrew Wincott as Raphael (Baldur’s Gate 3) [WINNER]
  • Debra Wilson as Cere Junda (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Ralph Ineson as Cid Telamon (Final Fantasy XVI)
  • Sam Lake as Alex Casey (Alan Wake 2)
  • Tony Todd as Venom (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
  • Tacy Wiles as Jaheira (Baldur’s Gate 3)

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]
  • Marvel’S Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

EE PLAYERS’ CHOICE

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
