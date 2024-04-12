BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken out a grand total of five BAFTAs at the BAFTA Game Awards 2024, including the top prize for Best Game of the Year. Going into the show, it was one of the most nominated games, alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and more.

The BAFTA Games Awards are designed to recognise excellence in game development, and the talent working behind the scenes. Each game nominated was incredibly well-deserving, particularly given the sheer scope and talent shown off in the games of last year.

Here’s the full list of winners for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Winners

ANIMATION

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush – [WINNER]

– Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Alan Wake 2 – [WINNER]

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Alan Wake 2 – [WINNER]

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

BEST GAME

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 – [WINNER]

Dave the Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

BRITISH GAME

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder – [WINNER]

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

DEBUT GAME

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba – [WINNER]

Viewfinder

EVOLVING GAME

Cyberpunk 2077 – [WINNER]

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

FAMILY

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – [WINNER]

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia – [WINNER]

Terra Nil

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

GAME DESIGN

Cocoon

Dave the Diver – [WINNER]

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

MULTIPLAYER

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – [WINNER]

MUSIC

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3 – [WINNER]

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

NARRATIVE

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 – [WINNER]

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Chants of Sennaar

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi Rush

Jusant

Viewfinder – [WINNER]

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

Amelia Tyler as Narrator (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) – [WINNER]

Neil Newbon as Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Samantha Béart as Karlach (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Andrew Wincott as Raphael (Baldur’s Gate 3) – [WINNER]

Debra Wilson as Cere Junda (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Ralph Ineson as Cid Telamon (Final Fantasy XVI)

Sam Lake as Alex Casey (Alan Wake 2)

Tony Todd as Venom (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Tacy Wiles as Jaheira (Baldur’s Gate 3)

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – [WINNER]

Marvel’S Spider-Man 2

Starfield

EE PLAYERS’ CHOICE

Baldur’s Gate 3 – [WINNER]

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2