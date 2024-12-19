The Australian games industry is weathering the ongoing storm

The Australian video games industry generated AUD $339.1 million in 2024, remaining steady year-on-yer, despite a range of global challenges. That’s according to advocacy body IGEA and its latest Australian Game Developer Survey Snapshot, the annual report tracking business across Australia’s game studios.

Per this survey, there’s a bright future ahead for Australian developers, even in the face of global downturn. Overseas, game studios have laid off countless staff, and some have even closed. In Australia, 61% of studios are reportedly looking to hire new staff. In addition, 81% of studios are predicting stability or income growth in 2025.

While not every studio has reported success, and there have been some layoffs across Australia in 2024, IGEA data reveals that some studios hiring new staff has offset the impact of these layoffs. That’s led to a 0.3% increase in the number of full-time employees in the Australian games industry.

As in prior years, the majority of these employees are based in Victoria (36%), but other states are also well represented. Queensland is the next biggest state for game development (27%), followed by New South Wales (18%) and then South Australia (11%). At a glance, this map appears to track with government funds and tax incentives.

As noted by IGEA, Australia is uniquely positioned in that its games industry is supported on a government level, with multiple state-based grants and tax incentives providing a safety net for those working in the space. This allows for more creative ideas to thrive, and on a commercial level, developers are able to contribute more to the economy by taking advantage of these incentives.

Victoria has had robust game development funding and incentives for much longer than other states, and has become a hub for game developers as a result. That said, Screen Queensland is also making great strides to support game developers, and that’s inspired growth in the region.

Given the last few years, and the devastating impact economic contraction has had on the global games industry, the value of this support has been made much clearer. Australia has “not been completely protected from global economic challenges,” but this support has enabled stability and growth in a range of areas.

“This year has shown the local games sector continues to build capability in the face of global headwinds,” Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said in a press release. “Generous and globally competitive tax rebates plus direct funding from the federal and state governments continues to ensure Australian game developers can deliver amazing game projects … We must maintain this level of support to ensure the local industry continues to grow and contribute to Australia’s creative and digital exports.”

The latest Australian Game Developer Survey Snapshot reveals a promising future ahead for Australian game development. While there are certainly challenges to come in the year ahead – studios have noted concerns about securing publishing deals, and attracting early-stage development funding – the survey notes that overall, Australian developers are well-positioned to weather the ongoing games industry storm.

You can view the full IGEA Australian Game Developer Survey Snapshot online.