ASUS ROG Phone 9 launches in Australia, NZ in March 2025

ASUS ROG has finally announced the arrival of the ROG Phone 9 in Australia and New Zealand, with the device set to land in early March 2025. This is the next iteration of the ROG “gamer phone” complete with refreshed specs to keep up with all the latest improvements in mobile gaming.

The GamesHub team has reviewed multiple iterations of the ROG Phone over the years, and with each new release, they tend to get bigger and bolder. While we received the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate lukewarmly, there was a vast leap between that phone and its successor, the ROG Phone 8 – which was vastly superior in multiple ways.

Notably, the ROG Phone series has always kept ahead of trends in the mobile gaming, offering meaty performance that typically provides more power than is strictly necessary. That’s a good thing, as it means the phones are pretty well future-proofed as mobile gaming continues to grow more complex and demanding. With games like Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage recently making their way to mobile, the applications and usefulness of the ROG Phone is growing.

As for the recently-announced ROG Phone 9, here’s what you can expect under the hood:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform

6.78-inch E6 AMOLED 185Hz display

AniMe Vision auxiliary display

AniMe Play display w/ 648 programmable mini-LEDs (Pro Only)

AirTrigger touch system

ROG GameCool 9 cooling system

In addition to these features, one of the primary hooks for the new ROG Phone 9 is “AI-driven” gaming features designed to enhance visuals, streamline performance, and reduce audio noise. This is all powered by a nifty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip system, and supported by a cooling system that helps to regulate phone temperature. Based on experience, the ROG Phones do run hot, so it’s essential these systems are paired.

Beyond this, you can expect a sleek, well-designed phone with a hearty three-lens camera, decent sound, and of course, great gaming capabilities.

ROG Phone 9 – Price and Availability (AU / NZ)

As announced, the ROG Phone 9 will arrive with two main models: the ROG Phone 9, and the ROG Phone 9 Pro (all with different storage capacity options). The main difference between the two is the “Pro” has an additional tele lens, and the AniMe Vision / AniMe Play programmable mini-LED system.

Here’s the price for the two models:

ROG Phone 9 (256GB) – AUD $1,799 (Australia Only)

ROG Phone 9 Pro (512GB) – AUD $1,999 | NZD $2,199

ROG Phone 9 Pro (1TB) – AUD $2,499 | NZD $2,749

The ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro are available to preorder via JB Hi-Fi in Australia, and will be available to preorder via PB Tech in New Zealand. Visit the ASUS website for more.