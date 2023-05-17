Asus ROG Ally – US and UK price and release date announced

Asus has officially revealed the price and release date for its handheld ROG Ally console, after a month filled with rumour and hearsay. As it turns out, some early information was accurate – as the price for the highest tier Asus ROG Ally matches leaks – but now, we know a lot more about what to expect when the handheld Steam Deck competitor launches.

There will be two tiers of Asus ROG Ally available for keen buyers in most regions, with both rocking unique specs.

The base version of the console will be US $599.99 and includes an AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor.

and includes an AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor. A higher tier model will be US $699.99 | GB £699 and include an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, and a more robust GPU.

Update: Asus has also announced Australia and New Zealand pricing for the ROG Ally.

The difference here will likely be in the types of games players prefer. Those who enjoy a romp through a good indie farming sim will probably find more than enough horsepower in the base model. Those planning to play through higher-spec adventures, such as newly-released blockbusters, will need to consider forking out for that Extreme CPU.

Notably, the higher tier console will be ready to ship on 13 June 2023, while the lesser-powered version will be available in Q3 2023.

These release dates are based on information for the United States, although the consoles will likely land in regions like Australia (where the Steam Deck is not officially available) on a similar timeline – and we’ll have more information on this launch, including a regional price, shortly.

Those located in the United States and Canada will be able to preorder the Asus ROG Ally from Best Buy. In the United Kingdom, Currys is offering a form to register interest – although it looks like only the highest tier console is listed in the region.

While you wait for more news about a local release, early impressions for the console are already available from PCMag, IGN, Wired, and The Verge. So far, reception is mixed as the console has been praised for its performance and convenience, but criticised for its battery life and a tricky Windows interface. Browsing these reviews will give a solid idea of what to expect when the console launches.

Stay tuned to hear more about the Asus ROG Ally.