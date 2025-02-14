Astro Bot is getting five ‘vicious’ new levels from today

Astro Bot is getting five brand new levels over the coming weeks, with a new update introducing players to the newly-formed “Vicious Void Galaxy.” Notably, one of the levels has actually made its debut already – it was the mystery level that popped up in the PlayStation XP Tournament Final earlier in the year, to much excitement.

The other four levels are completely new, and will feature a range of courses with “harder” challenges that test jumping skills. Here’s the brief, somewhat scary description from Team Asobi:

“Unlike our last update Winter Wonder, which was a walk through the Xmas park, this new update features harder levels to test your jumping skills. Each level comes with a brand-new Special Bot to rescue and, once that’s done, can be replayed in Time Attack mode with online rankings.”

Astro Bot‘s later levels are already quite tough, but this latest update will seemingly amp up the difficult even further, encouraging players to stretch themselves to really earn those new Special Bots. For the next four weeks, players will be able to pop in weekly as the following stages unlock:

13 February – Tick-Tock Shock

Tick-Tock Shock 20 February – Thrust or Bust

27 February – Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

6 March – Hard to Bear

13 March – Armored Hardcore

For now, it’s unclear which Special Bots will be introduced in these new challenge stages, but given the penchant of Astro Bot for including delightful surprises, we do anticipate some friendly, familiar faces at the end of each level. “Armored Hardcore” also seems to suggest we could be getting some Armored Core cameos, but it could just be a neat pun. As for the rest, it’s hard to know what stages like “Thrust or Bust” could bring.

Regardless, these stages should be welcome arrivals for those keen to experience more of Astro Bot‘s brilliant, precise platforming. With a range of free updates produced over the last few months, it’s turned out to be the game that keeps on giving – and it’s clear Team Asobi remains very proud (and rightfully so) of its Game of the Year award winner.

The studio has thanked PlayStation players for their ongoing support and loyalty within its announcement post: “We could not be happier with the way Astro was welcomed into so many new homes. Your comments, positivity and kind words have carried us through the months and continue to warm our little robotic hearts. Thank you for your loyalty and we shall see you around.”