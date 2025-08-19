In many ways, Assassin’s Creed Shadows defied a lot of expectations, performing better both critically and commercially than many people expected in light of the franchise fatigue that often comes up in discussions around the series.

There is now further confirmation of this, with the latest entry becoming the best selling new game of the year so far in Europe.

This information comes courtesy of Games Sales Data (GSD), showing that Assassin’s Creed Shadows came out above other popular releases of the year like Split Fiction, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and even the remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

Best Selling Games of 2025

As of July 28th 2025, GSD reports the full list of best-selling games in Europe as being:

EA Sports FC 2025 Assassin’s Creed Shadows Grand Theft Auto 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts: Legacy Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mario Kart World (Digital sales not included) Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion – Remastered Star Wars Battlefront 2 Elden Ring: Nightreign It Takes Two Grand Theft Auto Online NBA 2K25 F1 25 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Digital sales not included) Battlefield 1

Games Not Included in the Best Selling List

It’s worth pointing out that there are some caveats in the list that see other popular games of the year. Notably Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 misses out because its publisher doesn’t share its sales data with GSD.

In the case of Nintendo games, the digital sales aren’t included because of the same reason, but the list does include game sales that are bundled in with new consoles, meaning that Mario Kart World would get a boost from the release of the Switch 2 earlier this year.

Data Shows Video Games Sales Are Down

Sales of games overall are seemingly down compared to last year, with 71 million PC and console games sold across Europe (52 million of which were digital and 19.7 million being physical games), which marks a 6% decline.

This has been attributed to the rise in the cost of games, with selling prices estimated to have risen an average of 8% this year.

This data covers Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.