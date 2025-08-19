News > News > Xbox

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Becomes Europe’s Best-Selling New Game of the Year 

19 Aug 2025 10:04
Peter Morgan
Assassin's Creed Shadows

In many ways, Assassin’s Creed Shadows defied a lot of expectations, performing better both critically and commercially than many people expected in light of the franchise fatigue that often comes up in discussions around the series.

There is now further confirmation of this, with the latest entry becoming the best selling new game of the year so far in Europe.

This information comes courtesy of Games Sales Data (GSD), showing that Assassin’s Creed Shadows came out above other popular releases of the year like Split Fiction, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and even the remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

Best Selling Games of 2025

As of July 28th 2025, GSD reports the full list of best-selling games in Europe as being:

  1. EA Sports FC 2025
  2. Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  3. Grand Theft Auto 5
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Hogwarts: Legacy
  6. Split Fiction
  7. Monster Hunter Wilds
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  9. Mario Kart World (Digital sales not included)
  10. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
  11. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion – Remastered
  12. Star Wars Battlefront 2
  13. Elden Ring: Nightreign
  14. It Takes Two
  15. Grand Theft Auto Online
  16. NBA 2K25
  17. F1 25
  18. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
  19. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Digital sales not included)
  20. Battlefield 1

Games Not Included in the Best Selling List

It’s worth pointing out that there are some caveats in the list that see other popular games of the year. Notably Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 misses out because its publisher doesn’t share its sales data with GSD.

In the case of Nintendo games, the digital sales aren’t included because of the same reason, but the list does include game sales that are bundled in with new consoles, meaning that Mario Kart World would get a boost from the release of the Switch 2 earlier this year.

Data Shows Video Games Sales Are Down

Sales of games overall are seemingly down compared to last year, with 71 million PC and console games sold across Europe (52 million of which were digital and 19.7 million being physical games), which marks a 6% decline.

This has been attributed to the rise in the cost of games, with selling prices estimated to have risen an average of 8% this year.

This data covers Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

