New Assassin’s Creed adventure could be set in Japan

The future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be laid out by Ubisoft in September during a ‘special event’ – but that hasn’t stopped wild speculation from attempting to spoil this surprise. According to new rumours, Ubisoft is planning to reveal a mystery project later in the year, with the codename ‘Project Red’ being floated by industry insiders.

Given the nature of the rumours, it’s difficult to know where this ‘Project Red’ fits in, but early speculation is that it’s a new adventure set in Asia – potentially in Japan, a setting many have longed to see in a mainline Assassin’s Creed game.

Conflicting reports on the legitimacy of these rumours are now doing the rounds on the internet. Insider Jeff Grubb, who’s become known for his gaming scoops, was the one to connect ‘Project Red’ to a Japanese setting, while journalist Jason Schreier claimed that ‘Red’ was actually part of live service game, Assassin’s Creed: Infinity.

Infinity is reportedly designed to be an ongoing adventure, with multiple different settings available for players to experience. Not much is known about the game currently, but Ubisoft did officially announce it in mid-2021, amidst various leaks and speculation.

‘Infinity will be a platform for future AC games including Red,’ Schreier said on Twitter. While he didn’t go into further detail, this appears to imply that Infinity will actually house a range of games under one uniting banner, with players potentially able to join multiple heroes across a diverse range of settings.

While we don’t have firm details yet, this game is reportedly separate from Assassin’s Creed Rift, a rumoured game that may be set in Baghdad and feature Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

At this stage, all word on ‘Project Red’ remains the stuff of rumours, with whispers across the industry hinting at something major being on the way. We’ll likely learn more about ‘Red’, Rift and Infinity when Ubisoft launches its latest Ubisoft Forward presentation on 10-11 September 2022.