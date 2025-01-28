Assassin’s Creed Mirage reportedly getting new Saudi-backed DLC

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is reportedly set to get new story DLC in future, with this believed to be funded by Savvy Games, the investor group founded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The report comes from French financial website Les Echoes (surfaced by reporter j0nathan), which detailed a recent meeting between Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot and Savvy Games in Saudi Arabia.

It’s believed the meeting took place as Ubisoft sought new options for funding, following recent financial challenges. In early January 2025, the company publicly announced a need for a “reshape” to continue delivering high quality games. The announcement followed a string of financially-disappointing releases for well-received games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Star Wars Outlaws. Many of these were publicly noted as underperforming on expectations.

To right the financial ship, Ubisoft announced it was taking “decisive steps to reshape the Group in order to deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximise value creation.” This move included the appointment of “leading advisors” to “review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders.”

These transformational strategic and capitalistic options may reportedly include new foreign investment.

Notably, the Saudi Arabian government has been increasing its stake in various entertainment ventures in recent years – from sports, to esports, video games, and beyond. Many have alleged this is in an attempt to “wash away” allegations of human rights abuses in the country.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether Les Echoes’ report is accurate, and there are few details about the potential scope and story of a new Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC. In response to a Eurogamer query about this recent report, Ubisoft declined to comment, but did say the studio was focussed on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and its launch on 20 March.

While a new story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not confirmed in any way, news of a potential expansion has already inspired plenty of debate in online circles. While there are some excited about the potential for new stories to be told in the world of Mirage, others have expressed concern about potential historical accuracy, should the DLC be the product of a Saudi deal.

For now, we know very little about the future of Mirage and what a new story may look like – but we are likely to hear more in the coming months, following the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. With reports Ubisoft met with Savvy Games only recently, we could see a potential Mirage DLC much further down the track, but as always, it’s best to say tuned for official word on developments.