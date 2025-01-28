News

 > News > Business

Assassin’s Creed Mirage reportedly getting new Saudi-backed DLC

Plans for the reported DLC remain under wraps.
28 Jan 2025 10:21
Leah J. Williams
Assassin's Creed Mirage Ubisoft Forward Key Art summer game fest

Business

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is reportedly set to get new story DLC in future, with this believed to be funded by Savvy Games, the investor group founded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The report comes from French financial website Les Echoes (surfaced by reporter j0nathan), which detailed a recent meeting between Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot and Savvy Games in Saudi Arabia.

It’s believed the meeting took place as Ubisoft sought new options for funding, following recent financial challenges. In early January 2025, the company publicly announced a need for a “reshape” to continue delivering high quality games. The announcement followed a string of financially-disappointing releases for well-received games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Star Wars Outlaws. Many of these were publicly noted as underperforming on expectations.

To right the financial ship, Ubisoft announced it was taking “decisive steps to reshape the Group in order to deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximise value creation.” This move included the appointment of “leading advisors” to “review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders.”

These transformational strategic and capitalistic options may reportedly include new foreign investment.

Notably, the Saudi Arabian government has been increasing its stake in various entertainment ventures in recent years – from sports, to esports, video games, and beyond. Many have alleged this is in an attempt to “wash away” allegations of human rights abuses in the country.

Read: The Olympic Esports Games locked in for Saudi Arabia in 2025

At this stage, it’s unclear whether Les Echoes’ report is accurate, and there are few details about the potential scope and story of a new Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC. In response to a Eurogamer query about this recent report, Ubisoft declined to comment, but did say the studio was focussed on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and its launch on 20 March.

While a new story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not confirmed in any way, news of a potential expansion has already inspired plenty of debate in online circles. While there are some excited about the potential for new stories to be told in the world of Mirage, others have expressed concern about potential historical accuracy, should the DLC be the product of a Saudi deal.

For now, we know very little about the future of Mirage and what a new story may look like – but we are likely to hear more in the coming months, following the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. With reports Ubisoft met with Savvy Games only recently, we could see a potential Mirage DLC much further down the track, but as always, it’s best to say tuned for official word on developments.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

helldivers 2 game developers choice awards 2025 nominee
?>
News

Game Developers Choice Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and more have been given nods.

Leah J. Williams
star wars destiny 2
?>
News

Destiny 2 is getting Star Wars armour and accessories

Are we the baddies?

Leah J. Williams
future games show spring showcase
?>
News

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns in March

Mark your calendars for the next Spring Showcase.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k25 intergender wrestling matches
?>
News

WWE 2K25 will feature intergender matches

It's time for Mami to wreck shop.

Leah J. Williams
video game history foundation library
?>
News

The Video Game History Foundation will launch its digital library to the public

The archive includes over 1,500 out of print gaming magazines, as well as development documents, flyers, and more.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login