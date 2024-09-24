Assassin’s Creed Invictus rumoured to be a Fall Guys-inspired multiplayer game

New information from reliable Ubisoft leaker j0nathan has suggested the previously-announced “Assassin’s Creed Invictus” will be a multiplayer party game partially inspired by Mediatonic’s Fall Guys.

To date, Ubisoft has stayed relatively quiet about Invictus, with only a few details revealed by Marc-Alexis Cote, executive producer of Assassin’s Creed, way back in 2022. At the time, it was only described as a standalone multiplayer game, with the purpose of allowing the AC series to branch into different channels.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of what we can do with the Animus with Assassin’s Creed. We’ve had multiplayer in the past but that was not super accessible,” Cote told VGC of the project. “How can we expand upon that to have something that’s more approachable, more mass market and use this knowledge that we’ve had on games like For Honor and Rainbow Six to have a fun experience that leverages the franchise?”

More information was promised, but years later, it has yet to arrive in official form.

That said, j0nathan believes he now has details of this experience, with a post on X breaking down the alleged core features of this multiplayer experience.

According to these details, Assassin’s Creed Invictus is being developed as a multiplayer game with multiple mini-game rounds for up to 16 players. Each player will be an Assassin’s Creed character (Ezio and Cesare Borgia are the only two characters confirmed by j0nathan), and they will use their skills to fight in solo and team deathmatches, and a “speed game” where they must collect special “luminous points” on a map. With each survived round, players will reportedly be able to build up their character, before entering a “final game.”

The gameplay is described as “arcade style” and hits won’t have “real impact” – likely to keep it approachable to all ages, regardless of the assassin abilities present. Various maps will reportedly keep gameplay fresh, as players will be able to jump into stages inspired by Baghdad, Japan, a pirate island, and Pompeii.

j0nathan believes this is what the game currently looks like, although he acknowledged that many changes may have been made since his first look.

Social media has responded to this report in mixed fashion. While some have expressed excitement about the idea, and its potential to revive the vibes of Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood‘s fondly-remembered multiplayer modes, others have criticised the idea for its potential live service elements, and how it might change up the Assassin’s Creed formula.

In this discussion, it’s important to remember Assassin’s Creed Invictus has not formally been detailed by Ubisoft. While j0nathan’s reports are usually reliable, the information presented should still be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll likely hear much more about this rumoured game in the coming months.