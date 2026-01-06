We get it, some people just aren’t cut out for strict PvP, and there’s simply no harm in that – if you enjoy a stress-free experience, more power to you! This is why the news of the Arc Raiders aggression based matchmaking is such a breath of fresh air, considering the extraction shooter genre is pretty much the soulslike of the multiplayer shooters, let’s be real.

This fresh twist on how raids feel on a match-to-match basis, so moment-to-moment gameplay, has now been confirmed by Embark Studios, so yes – Arc Raiders aggression based matchmaking is a thing, and it is real, you didn’t just feel like you lost your mind. This behavioral layer will steer the most trigger-happy players toward each other, essentially, while giving the PvE crowd a better chance to, you know, explore and loot.

This, for us, is a good switcharoo, since it isn’t just a peaceful vs. sweaty server, but an intentional nudge that could really reshape everything from first impressions to long-term community tone concerning Arc Raiders, making Arc Raiders – arguably – even more accessible for newbies, something extraction shooters famously have issues with.

How much that will eliminate the hardcore crowd even more, remains to be seen, but let’s talk about it first, and see what the Arc Raiders aggression based matchmaking will do to the shooter – and what won’t change, preferably.

What the Arc Raiders Aggression Based Matchmaking Will Change

The idea that Embark has implemented appears simple at first: matching players not only by skill and party setup overall, but also by actual gameplay and behavior. Meaning?



Be nice, and the game is nice to you. Well, in a nutshell.

Arc Raiders is in dire need of being delicate about balancing a lot of different mechanics, be it the solo players just wanting to loot, or duos, trios, and the general problem of keeping even these raids tense without making it miserable every run, except for, of course, the ones who are just hardcore masochists to begin with.

And that’s the charm of Arc Raiders, it really does try to appeal to as many players as possible. With that comes a downside, since – as you well know – being a jack of all trades isn’t always as good for a game’s economy as one might think at first glance.

In practice, however, that means a raider who regularly hunts other players as a form of sadistic hobby, is more likely to land in lobbies filled with the same energy, while someone who keeps their head down and is generally “friendly” to other players, might see fewer nasty encounters with griefers. You reap what you sow, we guess.

How This System Could Add Some Nuance to Every Raid

If the system works even moderately well, it could make Arc Raiders feel more readable without making it too safe, and, you know, in turn scare off the hardcore extraction shooter dudes. Remember – Arc Raiders actually wants you to have fun, which is a new thing in the genre, admittedly.

In essence, this will do one of three things:

Friendlies get room to exist. When fewer players are locked into constant PvP scanning, more encounters can turn into standoffs, negotiations, uneasy truces, or quick callouts before everyone goes their own way.

PvP lobbies get sharper, we think. Players who want fights won’t need to go looking for action, they’ll naturally run into others who came prepared for it, which can raise the quality of engagements.

Tension can shift from paranoia to choice. Instead of assuming every silhouette is an instant threat, players can weigh risk: push an objective, reposition, signal, or disengage. That’s a different kind of tension – more about decision-making than pure fear.

The best-case outcome is a good raid ecosystem where aggression is still possible at any moment, but it isn’t the only dominant language players speak, if you will. Hopefully, we won’t have to revise this article 3 months down the road, saying the Arc Raiders aggression based matchmaking effectively tanked one of the most fresh attempts at creating a more approachable extraction shooter experience.